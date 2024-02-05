Suns Week 15 stock market: road trips, benches and mistakes

Week 15 was full of emotions at Bright Side. We lost Dave King, someone who had a personal impact on my life and within the Phoenix Suns community.

It's been difficult to think about basketball as I go through the loss of my friend. Seeing the outpouring of support reminds me that I'm not the only one who misses Dave. I know what he would say, not talking about himself and reminding me of the responsibility we have to cover the team we love.

So that's what I'm going to do. I will continue to pour my energy into these words, doing what Dave would have wanted me to do for you. And you know what? In the end, it helps me. We all need an outlet, whether it's a conversation with a close friend or a Suns blog. Putting thoughts and feelings into the ether is therapeutic.

Public Service Announcement Completed. Let's look at Week 15 for the Suns, starting with their performance:

Record of week 15: 3-1

Week 15 OFFRTG: 127.5 (2nd)

Week 15 DEFRTG: 114.5 (14th)

Week 15 NETRTG: +13.0 (1st)

It was a week on the road, traveling the east coast. It started with a 118-105 victory in South Beach as the Suns bench scored 48 points against the Miami Heat. Next stop was KD's return against the Brooklyn netswhich resulted in a 136-120 drubbing of the team of Mikal Bridges and Cameron Johnsons.

The Suns couldn't get away with a 129-120 loss to the Atlanta Falconsand in the national capital against the Wizards of WashingtonPhoenix demolished Brad Beal's former team with a 43-point performance, their best of the year.

What have we learned this week? Well, that's what the Suns Stock Exchange is for. Let's take a look at the ups and downs of Week 15. What worked and what didn't? Let's look at some arrows, shall we?

The road trip: actions

It took a long time.

Seven away matches over 11 days. Although they are good for bonding, they are mentally tiring. The Suns came away from the trip with a 4-3 record. I take this as a positive journey. The majority of us thought the team would go 5-2.

How do you see the 4-3?

I'm going to look at things through the prism of the team winning more games than they lost and going home with a healthy team. Yes, it's been a tough road trip for Bradley Beal's beak, but outside of Damien Lee, the team is healthy.

5-2 would have been nice, but the reality is that when you go on a long road trip, you just want to come back winning more games than you lost. It's like a baseball series. If you're on the road in Cincinnati for three games, I just want to win two. A sweep would be nice, but winning is more than losing.

The Suns did it on this road trip. Did they leave meat on the bone? Absolutely. But like basketball.

The Suns bench: stock

We continue to monitor bench production, especially ahead of the trade deadline. It's been a challenge for the Suns this season to get consistent production from their second team. Through their first 14 weeks, the bench was 29th in scoring (27.2), 20th in field goal percentage (44.9%), 30th in three-point percentage (28.4%) and 23rd in total plus/minus (-51).

If you're wondering why the Suns are buying an athletic wing, look no further than these measurements. They need someone who can ease the delicate balance that makes up the starting unit.

However, in week 15 we saw a change. Eric Gordon had 23 points off the bench against the Heat and followed that up with 17 against the Nets. Josh Okogie put together back-to-back 11-point games.

This is what Phoenix needs. There is no need for someone to come in and start nuclear power every night, just constant production. A sixth man, if you will. Even with Gordon in this role (when the starting unit is healthy), it has yet to happen consistently.

Week 15 was a good start to moving in the right direction.

Taking mistakes: Stock

It’s soapbox time!

Last week we witnessed the phantom foul rule multiple times, and both didn't work in the Suns' favor. What's the point of this thing, huh? Let's take out the rulebook and read it verbatim.

Section XFoul outside the game Out-of-play fouls, which are defined in Rule 4, Section III(h) on page 18, will be administered as follows: A personal foul and a team foul shall be assessed and a free throw attempt shall be awarded. The free throw may be attempted by any player present in the game at the time the personal foul was committed. If the foul occurs while the ball is in bounds, the offending team will receive the ball on the sideline, at the nearest point where play was interrupted, but no closer to the end line as the extension of the free throw line. If the foul occurs before the throw-in on a throw-in, the offending team will be awarded the ball at the original throw-in spot, with all privileges, if any, remaining.

Essentially, it's about preventing opposing teams from denying a fast break. Did you make a mistake? Do you return the ball? You cannot foul to prevent the other team from scoring, otherwise you will be penalized.

But the frequency with which he is called has become comical to me. Just like the majority of NBA officials, there is no consistency. Even when they watch the play again, there is no consistency. This is a great rule (in theory) and something the NBA instituted for a reason. Watching Olympic basketball you see it called with regularity and it is effective in negating the foul play before a break.

We want more fastbreaks! We want exciting basketball! We want to highlight dunks and alley-oops from the middle of the court!

So you make the rule. But you have to call it correctly. How many times do we see Devin Booker start a fast break after making a steal, gets fouled, but they don't call the foul? It just annoys me. So yes, they have the arrow down this week.

That's all she wrote for Week 15 of the 2023-24 NBA season. A feeling. A productive one. The one in which we lost a legend. The one in which the Suns took direction. What does next week have in store for us? We never know. No one owns tomorrow. Have fun today. Enjoy today. Love those around you, give them a hug and let them know how you feel.

It's too short, isn't it?