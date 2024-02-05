Equity Market Highlights February 5, 2024: Sensex falls 354 pts; Nifty settles above 21,750 pts; Tata Motors gains over 5%, UPL falls over 10%





Citi on Adani Ports: maintain purchase on the company, increase the target price to Rs 1,564/sh (positive) Citi on Indigo: maintain purchase on the company, increase the target price to Rs 3,700/sh (positive) MS on Indigo: maintain overweighting on Company, increase target price to Rs 4145/sh (positive) GS on Indigo: maintain purchase on the company, increase the target price to Rs 3,500/sh (positive) Citi on Delhivery: maintain purchase on the company, increase the target price to Rs 550/sh (positive) Macquarie on Tata Motors: maintain the company's outperformance, increase the target price to Rs 1028/sh (positive) Jefferies on Tata Motors: maintain purchase on the company, increase the target price to Rs 1,100/sh (positive) CLSA on Tata Motors: maintain purchase on the company, increase the target price to Rs 1061/sh (positive) Nuvama on Tata Motors: maintain control of the company, increase target price to Rs 960/sh (positive) Emkay on Tata Motors: maintain complementary company, increase target price to Rs 925/sh (positive) GS on Tata Motors: maintain purchase on the company, increase target price to Rs 960/sh (positive) Nomura on State Bank: maintain purchase on bank, increase target price to Rs 755/sh (positive) Elara on State Bank: maintain purchase on Bank, increase target price to Rs 758/sh (positive) Jefferies on State Bank: maintain purchase on bank, target price at Rs 810/sh (positive) JP Morgan on State Bank: maintain overweighting on the bank, price target at Rs 725/sh (positive) Jefferies on Torrent Pharma: maintain purchase on the company, increase the target price to Rs 2930/sh (positive) CLSA on Torrent Pharma: maintain purchase on the company, target price at Rs 2800/sh (positive) Citi on M&M Fin: maintain neutrality on the company, price target at Rs 315/sh (neutral) Citi on MPhasis: maintain sale on the company, target price at Rs 2400/sh (neutral) Bernstein on State Bank: maintain purchase on Bank, target price at Rs 710/sh (neutral) Phillip Cap on State Bank: maintain the purchase on Bank, price target at Rs 720/sh (neutral) Emkay on State Bank: maintain purchase on bank, target price at Rs 750/sh (neutral) Citi on State Bank: maintain sale on bank, target price at Rs 600/sh (neutral) Macquarie on Auro Pharma: maintain the company's outperformance, target price at Rs 1300/sh (Neutral) GS on Devyani: maintain purchase on the company, target price at Rs 210/sh (neutral) Citi on Devyani: maintain purchase on the company, reduce the target price to Rs 210/sh (neutral) MOSL on UPL: maintain purchase on the company, reduce the target price to Rs 530/sh (neutral) Citi on UPL: maintain purchase of the company, reduce the target price to Rs 650/sh (neutral) Jefferies on UPL: maintain purchase of the company, reduce the target price to Rs 635/sh (neutral) Incred on UPL: Maintain Add on Company, target price at Rs 694/sh (Neutral) JP Morgan on Torrent Pharma: Maintain neutrality on the company, price target at Rs 2690/sh (Neutral) Jefferies on Indigo: maintain the company's underperformance, price target at Rs 2,500/sh (neutral) MS on LIC housing: maintain equal weight on the company, target price at Rs 495/sh (Neutral) CLSA on LIC housing: downgrade to outperform the company, increase target price to Rs 725/Sh (neutral) Nuvama on UPL: downgrade to reduce on the company, reduce target price to Rs 486/Sh (negative) DAM on UPL: maintain sale on the company, reduce the target price to Rs 462/sh (negative)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/markets/stock-market-highlights-5-february-2024/article67810781.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos