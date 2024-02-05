Stock market today: Stocks slide, bond yields jump as Fed rate cut bets fade | Jackson Progress-Argus Street Partner Content

Check back for updates throughout the trading day
U.S. stock futures fell on Monday, while Treasury yields and the dollar hit multi-week highs as investors recalibrated Federal Reserve rate forecasts ahead of another busy five-day period for corporate earnings reports.
Stocks hit a new closing high on Friday, led by Meta Platforms. (META) – Get a free report The biggest single-day gain in history as investors shrugged off both a bombshell January jobs report and hawkish remarks earlier in the week on rate cuts from the Fed chairman , Jerome Powell.
The economy added a much larger-than-expected 353,000 new jobs last month, the Labor Department reported Friday, with the monthly increase in average hourly wages rising a larger-than-expected 0.6%.
The Atlanta Fed's GDPNow forecasting tool, meanwhile, suggests the economy is growing 4.2%, while the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development this morning increased its global forecast and American countries, citing “high-frequency activity indicators (which) generally suggest a continuation” of recent moderate growth.
The strength of the labor market, along with the overall resilience of the economy, suggests the Fed will be in no rush to lower its benchmark borrowing rate, Powell reiterated in an interview on “60 Minutes.” from CBS, broadcast Sunday evening.
“We think the economy is doing well. We think inflation is falling. We just want to have a little more confidence that it's falling sustainably toward our 2% target,” Powell said in the interview that took place. on Thursday February 1st.
“The prudent thing to do [is to] just give it some time and see that the data continues to confirm that inflation is coming down to 2% sustainably, Powell added.
Traders now put the chance of a rate cut in March at just 15.5%, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool, with the chance of a May cut now pegged at around 65%. Most bets suggest the Fed will cut its benchmark rate, which currently ranges from 5.25% to 5.5%, by a quarter of a percentage point.
Bond yields are also trading higher, with prices falling sharply, in the wake of last week's jobs data and overall economic strength. Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields are set at 4.087% in early trading in New York, up about 5 basis points from Friday's closing levels.
The US Dollar Index, meanwhile, rose 0.36% in overnight trading to change hands at a two-month high of 104.271.
About 80% of the 230 S&P 500 companies have reported earnings so far this season, according to LSEG data, with collective profits estimated to rise 7.8% from a year earlier to 468.2 billion equity-weighted dollars.
As the start of the trading day approaches on Wall Street, stock futures tied to the S&P 500, up just under 4% for the year, are priced for an opening decline of 8 points. Those linked to the Dow Jones Industrial Average suggest a gain of 20 points.
The tech-focused Nasdaq, which ended Friday up 4.1% in 2024, is expected to see a 26-point decline.
In overseas markets, stocks in Asia were mixed, with the benchmark MSCI index excluding Japan sliding 0.5% at the close and the Nikkei 225 up 0.54% in Tokyo.
In Europe, the Stoxx 600 was up 0.2% in early trading in Frankfurt, while the FTSE 100 rose 0.53% in London.