Business
Wall Street falls in premarket after Powell reiterates delayed 102.3 KRMG rate cut
Wall Street fell slightly before the bell Monday while Treasury yields rose to one-month highs as concerns grew that the Federal Reserve might not begin cutting interest rates until later in the year. 'year.
Futures contracts for the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average each fell more than 0.1% before markets opened.
In an interview recorded Thursday for the CBS news show “60 Minutes” broadcast Sunday evening, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank remains on track to cut interest rates three times this year, but probably not before May.
Powell's comments largely echoed remarks he made during a press conference on Wednesday, after the Fed decided to keep its key interest rate stable at around 5.4%, a 22-year high. To combat inflation, the Fed raised its benchmark rate 11 times starting in March 2022, making consumer and business loans much more expensive.
The Fed chairman reiterated that the next central bank meeting in March was likely too early to cut rates in an economy where demand is strong enough for inflation to resurface.
On Friday, Big Tech stocks once again took Wall Street to a record high, even if the majority of stocks fell due to new concerns about the risks of an economy that is still too hot.
Stocks felt pressure from much higher yields in the bond market after a report showed American employers hired many more workers last month than economists predicted.
This is good for workers and helps keep the risk of recession at bay, but it could keep some upward pressure on inflation and cause the Federal Reserve to wait longer before starting to cut rates. interest rate.
Yields on 2-year Treasury notes rose to 4.44% Monday morning, up from 4.37% Friday evening. 10-year yields also continued to rise, to 4.09% Monday morning compared to 4.02% Friday evening.
In stock trading early Monday, McDonald's shares fell less than 1%, even after the company beat Wall Street's fourth-quarter sales and profit targets. Same-store sales, however, fell short of Wall Street targets, perhaps due to protests and boycotts in the Middle East over its perceived support for Israel.
Boeing slipped again after the aerospace giant said improperly drilled holes in some of its 737 fuselages could delay deliveries of about 50 planes. It's the latest in a series of manufacturing gaffes to hit the automaker, whose shares fell about 2% before the bell.
In European markets at midday, Germany's DAX and Paris' CAC 40 were each up around 0.1%.
Britain's FTSE 100 index gained 0.5% after a report showed Britain's unemployment rate fell to 3.9% in the three months to November, lower than an earlier estimate of 4%. .2% provided by the Office for National Statistics in January.
Chinese stocks again led declines in Asia, even after the market regulator in Beijing pledged to crack down on abuses and protect small investors.
The main index in Shenzhen's smaller market fell 4.4%, but then quickly recovered, bouncing between losses and gains and closing down 1.1%. The Shanghai Composite index slipped 3.5% at one point and closed down 1%, at 2,702.19.
The China Securities Regulatory Commission said on Sunday it would strengthen enforcement against crimes such as market manipulation and malicious short-selling, while directing more medium- and long-term funds to walk.
This decision follows others in recent days which appear to have done little to reassure investors who have been withdrawing money from the markets for months. Last week, Chinese stocks closed their worst week in five years.
Comments from former President Donald Trump, who said he could impose tariffs of more than 60% on imports of Chinese goods if re-elected, also hurt market sentiment.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng edged down 0.2% to 15,510.01.
Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index rose 0.6% to 36,354.16.
Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index fell 1% to 7,625.90. South Korea's Kospi lost 0.9% to 2,591.31.
In other trading, benchmark U.S. crude lost 19 cents to $72.09 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the international standard, fell 4 cents to $77.29 a barrel.
The US dollar fell from 148.40 Japanese yen to 148.59 Japanese yen. The euro costs $1.0748, up from $1.0784.
–
Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.krmg.com/news/stock-market-today/TASI5BAI5OIOTGRKYJVXIBTIOA/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Wall Street falls in premarket after Powell reiterates delayed 102.3 KRMG rate cut
- Dad's Army actor Ian Lavender, who played Private Pike, has died | UK News
- Who wins in Tennessee vs. NCAA football? Expert lawyer weighs in
- One year later, the Syrian earthquake haunts their orphaned siblings Global development
- Chinese defense chief offers full support to Russia in Ukraine war
- Nikki Haley: Trump spends more time ranting than fighting for the American people | Nikki Haley
- Run the Jewels star arrested moments after winning three Grammys
- Auburn star apologizes to Morgan Freeman after thinking the actor was an Ole Miss fan trying to undermine him
- Red Carpet Arrivals Fashion Moments
- Stock market today: Stocks slide, bond yields jump as Fed rate cut bets fade | Jackson Progress-Argus Street Partner Content
- SHAREHOLDER NEWS: Johnson Fistel Investigates Proposed Sale of Haynes International; Is $61 a fair price?
- Turkey's Erdogan prepares to make his first visit to Cairo since the normalization of relations