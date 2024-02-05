Wall Street falls in premarket after Powell reiterates delayed 102.3 KRMG rate cut

Wall Street fell slightly before the bell Monday while Treasury yields rose to one-month highs as concerns grew that the Federal Reserve might not begin cutting interest rates until later in the year. 'year.

Futures contracts for the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average each fell more than 0.1% before markets opened.

In an interview recorded Thursday for the CBS news show “60 Minutes” broadcast Sunday evening, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank remains on track to cut interest rates three times this year, but probably not before May.

Powell's comments largely echoed remarks he made during a press conference on Wednesday, after the Fed decided to keep its key interest rate stable at around 5.4%, a 22-year high. To combat inflation, the Fed raised its benchmark rate 11 times starting in March 2022, making consumer and business loans much more expensive.

The Fed chairman reiterated that the next central bank meeting in March was likely too early to cut rates in an economy where demand is strong enough for inflation to resurface.

On Friday, Big Tech stocks once again took Wall Street to a record high, even if the majority of stocks fell due to new concerns about the risks of an economy that is still too hot.

Stocks felt pressure from much higher yields in the bond market after a report showed American employers hired many more workers last month than economists predicted.

This is good for workers and helps keep the risk of recession at bay, but it could keep some upward pressure on inflation and cause the Federal Reserve to wait longer before starting to cut rates. interest rate.

Yields on 2-year Treasury notes rose to 4.44% Monday morning, up from 4.37% Friday evening. 10-year yields also continued to rise, to 4.09% Monday morning compared to 4.02% Friday evening.

In stock trading early Monday, McDonald's shares fell less than 1%, even after the company beat Wall Street's fourth-quarter sales and profit targets. Same-store sales, however, fell short of Wall Street targets, perhaps due to protests and boycotts in the Middle East over its perceived support for Israel.

Boeing slipped again after the aerospace giant said improperly drilled holes in some of its 737 fuselages could delay deliveries of about 50 planes. It's the latest in a series of manufacturing gaffes to hit the automaker, whose shares fell about 2% before the bell.

In European markets at midday, Germany's DAX and Paris' CAC 40 were each up around 0.1%.

Britain's FTSE 100 index gained 0.5% after a report showed Britain's unemployment rate fell to 3.9% in the three months to November, lower than an earlier estimate of 4%. .2% provided by the Office for National Statistics in January.

Chinese stocks again led declines in Asia, even after the market regulator in Beijing pledged to crack down on abuses and protect small investors.

The main index in Shenzhen's smaller market fell 4.4%, but then quickly recovered, bouncing between losses and gains and closing down 1.1%. The Shanghai Composite index slipped 3.5% at one point and closed down 1%, at 2,702.19.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission said on Sunday it would strengthen enforcement against crimes such as market manipulation and malicious short-selling, while directing more medium- and long-term funds to walk.

This decision follows others in recent days which appear to have done little to reassure investors who have been withdrawing money from the markets for months. Last week, Chinese stocks closed their worst week in five years.

Comments from former President Donald Trump, who said he could impose tariffs of more than 60% on imports of Chinese goods if re-elected, also hurt market sentiment.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng edged down 0.2% to 15,510.01.

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index rose 0.6% to 36,354.16.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index fell 1% to 7,625.90. South Korea's Kospi lost 0.9% to 2,591.31.

In other trading, benchmark U.S. crude lost 19 cents to $72.09 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the international standard, fell 4 cents to $77.29 a barrel.

The US dollar fell from 148.40 Japanese yen to 148.59 Japanese yen. The euro costs $1.0748, up from $1.0784.

