Stock market in 'very dangerous' position as jobs and wages rise, fund manager says

A trader reacts as a screen displays the Fed rate announcement on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, the United States, January 31, 2024.

The US stock market is in a “very dangerous” situation as persistent employment figures and wage growth suggest that the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes have not had the desired effect, according to Cole Smead, CEO of Smead Capital Management.

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 353,000 in January, according to new data released last week, well above the Dow Jones estimate of 185,000, while average hourly wages rose 0.6% on a basis monthly, double the consensus forecast. Unemployment remained stable at a historically low level of 3.7%.

The figures were released after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank was unlikely to cut rates in March, as some market participants had expected.

Smead, who has so far correctly predicted the resilience of the U.S. consumer in the face of tighter monetary policy, told CNBC's “Squawk Box Europe” on Monday that “the real risk all this time has been the strength of economy” despite 500 basis points of interest rate hikes. One basis point equals 0.01%.

“We know the Fed raised rates, we know it caused a bank run last spring and we know it hurt the bond market. I think the real question may be whether we know that the decline The CPI was actually caused by these short sales. “The long-term policy tools that they used?,” Smead said.

“Wage gains continue to be very strong. The Fed has not affected wage growth, which continues to outpace inflation at present, and I view wage growth as a very good picture of pressures future inflationary inflation.”

Inflation slowed significantly from the pandemic peak of 9.1% in June 2022, but the U.S. consumer price index rose 0.3% month-over-month in December to raise the annual rate to 3.4%, also above consensus estimates and above the Fed's 2% rate. % target.

Smead argued that the decline in the CPI should be attributed to “good luck” due to falling energy prices and other factors beyond the central bank's control, rather than the aggressive cycle of tightening of the Fed's monetary policy.