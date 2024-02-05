Business
Stock market in 'very dangerous' position as jobs and wages rise, fund manager says
A trader reacts as a screen displays the Fed rate announcement on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, the United States, January 31, 2024.
Brendan McDermid | Reuters
The US stock market is in a “very dangerous” situation as persistent employment figures and wage growth suggest that the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes have not had the desired effect, according to Cole Smead, CEO of Smead Capital Management.
Nonfarm payrolls increased by 353,000 in January, according to new data released last week, well above the Dow Jones estimate of 185,000, while average hourly wages rose 0.6% on a basis monthly, double the consensus forecast. Unemployment remained stable at a historically low level of 3.7%.
The figures were released after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank was unlikely to cut rates in March, as some market participants had expected.
Smead, who has so far correctly predicted the resilience of the U.S. consumer in the face of tighter monetary policy, told CNBC's “Squawk Box Europe” on Monday that “the real risk all this time has been the strength of economy” despite 500 basis points of interest rate hikes. One basis point equals 0.01%.
“We know the Fed raised rates, we know it caused a bank run last spring and we know it hurt the bond market. I think the real question may be whether we know that the decline The CPI was actually caused by these short sales. “The long-term policy tools that they used?,” Smead said.
“Wage gains continue to be very strong. The Fed has not affected wage growth, which continues to outpace inflation at present, and I view wage growth as a very good picture of pressures future inflationary inflation.”
Inflation slowed significantly from the pandemic peak of 9.1% in June 2022, but the U.S. consumer price index rose 0.3% month-over-month in December to raise the annual rate to 3.4%, also above consensus estimates and above the Fed's 2% rate. % target.
Smead argued that the decline in the CPI should be attributed to “good luck” due to falling energy prices and other factors beyond the central bank's control, rather than the aggressive cycle of tightening of the Fed's monetary policy.
If strong job markets, consumer confidence and household balance sheets remain resilient, the Fed may need to keep interest rates high for longer. This would ultimately mean that more and more listed companies would have to refinance at much higher levels than before and that the stock market might therefore not benefit from the strength of the economy.
Smead highlighted a period between 1964 and 1981 when the economy was “generally strong”, but the stock market did not benefit proportionately due to continued inflationary pressures and tight monetary conditions, and suggested that markets could enter a similar period.
Wall Street's three main averages closed out a 13th winning week in the last 14 on Friday, despite Powell's warning on rate cuts, as bumper profits from US tech titans such as Meta fueled further optimism.
“Perhaps the better question is why are stock prices the way they are, given the strong economy and the Fed being forced to keep rates high? This is a very dangerous thing for stocks,” Smead warned.
“And along those same lines, the economic benefits that we see in the economy have very little to do with the stock market, they don't benefit the stock market. What did the stock market do last year? Valuations have gone up. Does this have much to do with profit growth linked to the economy? Not at all.”
The rate cut becomes “less urgent”
However, some strategists have been keen to point out that the rise in recent data means that the Fed's efforts to engineer a “soft landing” for the economy are paying off, and that a recession is apparently no longer on the cards. agenda, which could limit the downside for the market as a whole.
Richard Flynn, chief executive of Charles Schwab UK, noted on Friday that until recently such a strong jobs report would have “sounded alarm bells in the market”, but that no longer appears to be happening.
“And while a cut in interest rates would surely be welcome, it is becoming increasingly clear that markets and the economy are adapting well to the high rate environment, so investors may be feeling be that the need to ease monetary policy is less urgent,” he said. in a note.
“[Friday’s] “The numbers could be another factor delaying the Fed's first rate cut as summer approaches, but if the economy stays on its comfortable path, that may not be a bad thing.”
This was echoed by Daniel Casali, chief investment strategist at Evelyn Partners, who said the key was for investors to become “a little more comfortable with the fact that central banks can balance growth and inflation” .
“This favorable macroeconomic context is relatively constructive for equities,” he wrote in a note.
