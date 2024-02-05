Stock market today: Wall Street falls from its all-time high while rate cuts seem more distant

NEW YORK — U.S. stocks are falling Monday as Wall Street releases its forecasts for when interest rates will begin to fall from their tightest levels in two decades.

THE & The P 500 was down 0.6% in morning trading, after hitting another all-time high and another winning week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 360 points, or 0.9%, as of 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time, and the Nasdaq Composite Index was down 0.6%.

Earnings season is near its midpoint, with about half of S & P 500 having communicated its latest results, including most of the most influential markets. Estée Lauder jumped 14% after reporting revenue and profits that beat analysts' expectations. McDonald's, meanwhile, fell 3.6% despite a higher-than-expected profit. Its revenue for the latest quarter fell just short of forecasts.

Companies that missed analysts' earnings estimates during the reporting season saw their stocks punished even more than usual, according to Bank of America strategists.

Stocks have generally felt the pressure of a further rise in yields in the bond market. They rose as Wall Street traders delayed their expectations for when the Federal Reserve would begin cutting its main interest rate.

The Fed lowered its federal funds rate to the highest level since 2001 as part of its efforts to reduce high inflation. High interest rates intentionally slow the economy by making borrowing more expensive and hurting investment prices.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said again in an interview broadcast Sunday that the Fed could cut interest rates three times this year due to slowing inflation. But he also indicated again in the 60 Minutes interview that the Fed is unlikely to start operations in March, as many traders had previously hoped.

Following the interview, traders bet the cuts would begin in June instead of May, according to CME Group data.

At Goldman Sachs, economist David Mericle still expects the cuts to begin in May. However, after Sunday's interview, he also sees a greater likelihood that rate cuts will start later than that and occur more pronouncedly.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 4.14%, up from 4.09% late Friday and below 3.80% late last year. The rise accelerated after a report showed that U.S. service industries are growing faster than economists expected, led by health care and welfare. Service companies say they are optimistic about the economy, although they remain cautious due to inflation and other challenges, according to the Institute for Supply Management.

Such signals of a strong economy could prompt the Fed to pause before cutting rates, as they could maintain upward pressure on inflation. This hurts the stock market because interest rates are one of the main levers that determine stock prices, with falling rates helping to do so.

But there is also upside for stocks due to the impact of the U.S. economy on concerns about a looming recession. This should boost corporate profit growth, which is the other lever that dictates the movement of stock prices in the long term.

Monday's update on service industries follows a Friday report showing that U.S. employers hired far more workers last month than economists expected.

Elsewhere on Wall Street, Air Products and Chemicals fell 15.7% after reporting earnings and revenue below analysts' expectations. Caterpillar rose 1.2% after its latest quarter profit beat forecasts.

Boeing fell 2.4% after the discovery of another problem in some of its 737 fuselages which could delay deliveries of around fifty aircraft. That and McDonald's were two of the main reasons the Dow Jones Industrial Average lagged the market.

On foreign stock markets, Chinese indices fluctuated sharply following Beijing's latest promise to consolidate its financial markets.

Stocks fell 1% in Shanghai after experiencing their worst week in five years. Chinese stocks have struggled amid concerns over a struggling real estate sector and a disappointing overall economic recovery.

AP writers Matt Ott and Zimo Zhong contributed.