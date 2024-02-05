Stock market today: Most of Wall Street falls as traders delay forecasts of rate cuts





NEW YORK (AP) U.S. stocks are falling Monday as Wall Street releases its forecasts for when interest rates will begin to fall from the tightest levels in two decades. The S&P 500 was down 0.6% in morning trading, after hitting another all-time high and another winning week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 360 points, or 0.9%, as of 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time, and the Nasdaq Composite Index was down 0.6%. Earnings season is near its midpoint, with about half of the S&P 500 companies having reported their latest results, including most of the most influential markets. Estée Lauder jumped 14% after reporting revenue and profits that beat analysts' expectations. McDonald's, meanwhile, fell 3.6% despite a profit greater than that expected. Its revenue for the latest quarter fell just short of forecasts. Companies that missed analysts' earnings estimates during the reporting season saw their stocks punished even more than usual, according to Bank of America strategists. Stocks have generally felt the pressure of a further rise in yields in the bond market. They rose as Wall Street traders delayed their expectations for when the Federal Reserve would begin cutting its main interest rate.

The Fed lowered its federal funds rate to the highest level since 2001 as part of its efforts to reduce high inflation. High interest rates intentionally slow the economy by making borrowing more expensive and hurting investment prices. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell again said in an interview broadcast Sunday that the Fed could cut interest rates three times this year because inflation has slowed. But he also indicated again in the 60 Minutes interview, the Fed is unlikely to kick in in March, as many traders had previously hoped. Following the interview, traders bet the cuts would begin in June instead of May, according to CME Group data. At Goldman Sachs, economist David Mericle still expects the cuts to begin in May. However, after Sunday's interview, he also sees a greater likelihood that rate cuts will start later than that and occur more pronouncedly. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 4.14%, up from 4.09% late Friday and below 3.80% late last year. The rise accelerated after a report showed that U.S. service industries are growing faster than economists expected, led by health care and welfare. Service companies say they are optimistic about the economy, although they remain cautious due to inflation and other challenges, according to the Institute for Supply Management.

Such signals of a strong economy could prompt the Fed to pause before cutting rates, as they could maintain upward pressure on inflation. This hurts the stock market because interest rates are one of the main levers that determine stock prices, with falling rates helping to do so. But there is also upside for U.S. economy stocks, due to concerns about a looming recession. This should boost corporate profit growth, which is the other lever that dictates the movement of stock prices in the long term. Monday's update on service industries follows a Friday report showing American employers hired many more workers last month than economists predicted. Elsewhere on Wall Street, Air Products and Chemicals fell 15.7% after reporting earnings and revenue below analysts' expectations. Caterpillar rose 1.2% after its latest quarter profit beat forecasts. Boeing fell 2.4% after the discovery of another problem in some of its 737 fuselages, which could delay deliveries of around fifty aircraft. That and McDonalds were two of the main reasons the Dow Jones Industrial Average lagged the market.

On foreign stock markets, Chinese indices fluctuated sharply following Beijing's latest promise to consolidate its financial markets. Stocks fell 1% in Shanghai after experiencing their worst week in five years. Chinese stocks have struggled amid concerns over a struggling real estate sector and a disappointing overall economic recovery.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.columbian.com/news/2024/feb/05/stock-market-today-most-of-wall-street-slips-as-traders-delay-forecasts-for-rate-cuts/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos