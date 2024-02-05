China vows to save its stock market. Investors are not convinced





The China Securities Regulatory Commission vowed on Sunday to prevent “abnormal market fluctuations.”

But Chinese markets continued to be volatile on Monday. Analysts are reluctant to consider a bottom.

Chinese stock markets have already lost around $7 trillion since their 2021 peak. Thanks for recording! Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed on the go. download the app China's stock market watchdog upped its game this weekend after its brutal week of sell-off, pledging to prevent “abnormal market fluctuations”, but stock market investors don't seem entirely convinced. On Sunday, the China Securities Regulatory Commission, or CSRC, said it would crack down on short-selling and insider trading, attract more medium- and long-term fund investments and “seriously listen to the voice of investors”. He did not specify what steps he would take. The statement comes after the blue-chip CSI 300 index plunged as much as 3.4% on Friday, even though Chinese authorities took a dozen measures in January to try to stabilize the stock market rout and prop up the sluggish demand in the real estate market. However, Beijing's steps to boost confidence came too late, Vishnu Varathan, chief economist for Asia ex-Japan at Mizuho Bank, wrote Monday. Chinese markets remain volatile, reflecting investor uncertainty. that of Hong Kong Hang Seng Index was down 0.2% as of 4:08 p.m. local time, after falling 1.3% earlier Monday. Since the start of the year, it has already lost around 9%. THE Shanghai Composite Index was down 1% after a 3.5% drop during the day. Meanwhile, star stocks CSI300 was up 0.7% after a 2.1% intraday decline and is down 6.7% year to date. The CSI 1000 index, which tracks small-cap stocks, fell 8.7% intraday and 6.2%. These continued fluctuations in the Chinese and Hong Kong stock markets have led to losses that now total 7 trillion dollars following a prolonged market collapse from their 2021 highs, as foreign investors in their sights for the exit. Even so, it may still be “too early to determine the floor,” Nomura economists wrote in a note Monday. After all, China's economy, the world's second-largest, is still struggling to achieve a convincing recovery more than a year after it began lifting COVID-19 lockdown measures. Its multiple challenges include a real estate crisis, deflationary pressure, and one demographic crisis. Manufacturing activity at large and state-owned enterprises contracted for the fourth consecutive month in January, official data shown Wednesday. This suggests that the economic crisis is “continuing and likely to worsen,” Nomura economists wrote. Yet Beijing's frequent statements about market stabilization may not be a bad thing. They mark a break with Reservations Beijing moved last year to boost the debt-ridden economy as it seeks to grow sustainably after decades of breakneck growth. “The frequency of these statements could indicate that market stabilization is becoming increasingly important to policymakers,” write the analysts at Dutch bank ING wrote Monday. “The formalization of a possible market stabilization fund could give a boost to the markets in the short term but investor sentiment remains pessimistic for the moment, awaiting an improvement in fundamentals,” added the ING analysts. In January, Bloomberg reported that Beijing was considering a A package of 2,000 billion Chinese yuan, or 282 billion dollars to stabilize the market, but this has not yet been achieved. China's stock markets will be closed Friday and all of next week for the Chinese New Year holiday.

