NEW YORK (AP) U.S. stocks are down slightly from Monday's record highs following new evidence that the economy remains strong.

The S&P 500 was down 0.1% in late trading, after hitting another all-time high and another winning week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 179 points, or 0.5%, after previously losing as much as 434 points. The Nasdaq Composite Index was virtually unchanged, with about an hour of trading remaining.

Earnings season is nearing its midpoint and about half of the S&P 500 companies have released their latest results, including most of the most influential markets. Estée Lauder jumped 12.6% after reporting revenue and profits higher than analysts expected. McDonald's, meanwhile, fell 3.8% despite a profit greater than that expected. Its revenue for the latest quarter fell just short of forecasts.

Companies that missed analysts' earnings estimates during the reporting season saw their stocks punished even more than usual, according to Bank of America strategists.

Stocks have generally felt the pressure of a further rise in yields in the bond market. They rose as Wall Street traders delayed their expectations for when the Federal Reserve would begin cutting its main interest rate.

The Fed lowered its federal funds rate to the highest level since 2001 to bring down high inflation. High interest rates intentionally slow the economy by making borrowing more expensive and hurting investment prices.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell again said in an interview broadcast Sunday that the Fed could cut interest rates three times this year because inflation has slowed. But he also indicated again in the 60 Minutes interview, the Fed is unlikely to kick in in March, as many traders had previously hoped.

Following the interview, traders bet the cuts would begin in June instead of May, according to CME Group data.

At Goldman Sachs, economist David Mericle still expects the cuts to begin in May. However, following Sunday's interview, he believes it is more likely that rate cuts will start later than that and occur in a more pronounced fashion.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 4.16%, up from 4.09% late Friday and below 3.80% late last year.

The rise accelerated after a report showed that U.S. service industries are growing faster than economists expected, led by health care and welfare. Service companies say they are optimistic about the economy, although they remain cautious due to inflation and other challenges, according to the Institute for Supply Management.

Such signals of a strong economy could prompt the Fed to pause before cutting rates, as they could maintain upward pressure on inflation. This hurts the stock market because interest rates are one of the main levers that determine stock prices, with falling rates helping to do so.

But there is also upside for stocks due to the impact of the U.S. economy on concerns about a looming recession. This should boost corporate profit growth, which is the other lever that dictates the movement of stock prices in the long term.

Monday's update on service industries follows a Friday report showing American employers hired many more workers last month than economists predicted.

Even US consumer confidence has improved recently. This is a turnaround from when confidence was mired at a low level due to frustrations with high inflation. Such gloom posed the threat of a vibecession.

It's unclear what will disrupt the dynamic, but it has taken its place, barring a risk event such as escalating fighting in the Middle East that turns into a regional war, Jason Draho said, head of asset allocation for the Americas at UBS Global Wealth Management.

Caterpillar, seen as a bellwether of global economic strength, rose 2.8% after its latest quarter profit beat forecasts.

Elsewhere on Wall Street, Air Products and Chemicals fell 15.2% after reporting earnings and revenue below analysts' expectations. Boeing fell 1.7% after the discovery of another problem in some of its 737 fuselages, which could delay deliveries of around fifty aircraft. That and McDonald's were two of the main reasons the Dow Jones Industrial Average lagged the market.

On foreign stock markets, Chinese indices fluctuated sharply following Beijing's latest promise to consolidate its financial markets.

Stocks fell 1% in Shanghai after experiencing their worst week in five years. Chinese stocks have struggled amid concerns over a struggling real estate sector and a disappointing overall economic recovery.

AP writers Matt Ott and Zimo Zhong contributed.