Stock market today: ZEE, UPL, Indus Towers among the 6 stocks placed on the F&O ban list

F&O Prohibited List : A total of six stocks were placed under trading ban on Tuesday, February 6, 2024, in the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities were banned in the F&O segment as they exceeded 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE. However, the shares will be available for trading on the spot market.

Hindustan Copper, India Cements, Indus Towers, National Aluminum Company, UPL and ZEE Entertainment Enterprises are the 6 stocks that are part of the stock exchange's F&O ban list for February 6.

The NSE updates the list of securities banned from F&O trading on a daily basis.

Derivative contracts on the mentioned securities have exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit and are currently placed under blackout period by the exchange, NSE said.

It is hereby informed that all clients/members will trade derivative contracts of the said security only to reduce their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in vacancies will attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action,” NSE said.

No new positions are allowed for any of the F&O contracts in the particular security when placed under the F&O blackout period by the exchanges.

The benchmark Sensex fell 354 points on Monday due to selling in index majors Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel and Maruti Suzuki amid weak trends in Asian and European markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 354.21 points or 0.49 per cent to settle at 71,731.42 during weekend sales. During the day, it reached a high of 72,385.93 and a low of 71,602.14.

The Nifty 50 fell 82.10 points or 0.38 percent to close at 21,771.70.

FMCG, telecommunications, financial and IT stocks fell while pharmaceutical, auto and energy stocks rose.

Published: Feb 06, 2024, 06:20 IST

