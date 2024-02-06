AUKUS defense scientists test robotic vehicles > US Department of Defense > Press release





Defense scientists from Australia, the UK and the US have collaboratively tested a range of robotic vehicles and their sensors during a trial at the Cultana Training Area, South Australia. The Trusted Operation of Robotic Vehicles in a Contested Environment (TORVICE) trial was conducted in fall 2023 to identify and address vulnerabilities encountered by autonomous systems in a crowded electronic warfare environment. Dr Peter Shoubridge, head of land and joint warfare at Defence, said the trial aimed to test how autonomous vehicles behave when attacked. “Understanding how robotic vehicles react in contested environments accelerates our collective know-how and helps improve the system to overcome such attacks,” said Dr. Shoubridge. A network of robotic ground vehicles from the UK and US has been configured to represent autonomous multi-domain launchers and unmanned ground vehicles carrying out long-range precision fires and associated missions. The vehicles did not carry any weapons during the trial. Australian scientists then subjected the vehicles to electronic warfare, electro-optical and position, navigation and timing attacks. “Transmitting reliable robotic capabilities into the hands of our warfighters safely and ethically is a priority,” said Dr. Shoubridge. TORVICE is part of the US, UK and Australia's commitment to the AUKUS Advanced Capabilities Pillar, known as Pillar II, under the Intelligence Working Group artificial and autonomy. The test is part of an ongoing series aimed at continuing a trilateral program of work on a range of cutting-edge technologies and capabilities aimed at promoting security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. Dr. Kimberly Sablon, Senior Director of Trusted Artificial Intelligence and Autonomy at the US Department of Defense, said: “Project TORVICE builds on the work that AUKUS partners demonstrated in Salisbury in april. During this exercise, we conducted rigorous red teaming of our autonomous systems/AI systems to assess and mitigate vulnerabilities and improve their resilience in contested and complex environments. Through AUKUS, Australia, the UK and the US have collaborated to accelerate collective understanding of AI and autonomy technologies, and to rapidly implement robust AI and autonomy and trustworthy in complex operations, while adhering to the shared values ​​of safe and responsible AI. . TORVICE follows the first AUKUS trial on artificial intelligence (AI) and autonomy held in the UK in April. The objective of this AUKUS collaboration is to quickly lead these technologies towards responsible military use. VIDEO

