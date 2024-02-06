Stock Market Today: Live Updates

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on February 1, 2024.

U.S. stock futures were mixed Tuesday following a selloff sparked by higher bond yields and concerns that the Federal Reserve might not cut rates as much as Wall Street had hoped.

Futures contracts linked to the Dow Jones Industrial Average held near the flat line. S&P 500 futures edged down 0.1%, while Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.3%.

Outside of opening hours, the actions of Palantir Technologies jumped 17% after the company reported higher fourth-quarter revenue. NXP Semiconductors rose more than 3% thanks to better-than-expected results.

During the main trading session on Monday, the S&P500 fell 0.32%, retreating from last week's record high, fueled by mega-cap tech stocks. Stock of 30 Dow also fell from its high, ending the session down 0.71%, and the technology sector Nasdaq Composite lost 0.2%.

The decline in stocks came after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated that a rate cut at the central bank's March meeting was unlikely. His comments, broadcast Sunday evening on the show “60 Minutes,” led the yield on the 10-year Treasury to rise about 13 points Monday to 4.16%.

Bob Doll, CEO of Crossmark Global Investments, expressed concerns about the market's ability to maintain its recent rally.

“There is a lot of momentum, but I worry [the S&P 500 at] 20 times earnings, and the Fed will not be up to the task [rate] reduce expectations. And I don't see how we could get double-digit earnings growth,” Doll said Monday on CNBC's “Closing Bell: Overtime.”

“I put it all together, I'm invested but I'm nervous,” Doll added.

On the economic front Tuesday, Wall Street will keep an eye on household debt and the New York Fed's credit report for the fourth quarter. Several central bank speakers are expected to make comments, including Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester and Boston Fed President Susan Collins.

Tuesday marks roughly the halfway point of earnings season. Eli Lilly, Boeing supplier Spirit AeroSystems and DuPont will all report quarterly results that morning, followed by Amgen, Chipotle Mexican Grill and Ford after the bell.