Business
Stock Market's 'Bad Magnitude' Makes Even the Most Robust Bulls Nervous
By Joseph Adinolfi
Investors are increasingly worried about a near-term downturn as the “Magnificent Seven” become the “Fantastic Four.”
The U.S. stock market's case of “bad momentum” is only getting worse as U.S. stocks climb into record territory — a trend that has even some staunch market bulls skeptical.
“The current divergence is enough to warrant caution as a few indexes reach new highs,” Craig Johnson, chief market technician at Piper Sandler, said in a report prepared for clients and shared with MarketWatch.
Johnson has a year-end target for the S&P 500 SPX to finish 2024 at 5,050 points. As of midday Monday, the index was within 2.5% of that level. But Johnson noted that deteriorating market breadth could signal a near-term spike for stocks.
For those unfamiliar with the term, “bad breadth” has become a catchphrase used by market strategists and portfolio managers to describe the phenomenon where only a handful of stocks drive the major indexes higher.
The leading models of this trend have been the “Magnificent Seven,” a group of seven mega-cap technology stocks that have driven the bulk of the S&P 500's 24% advance in 2023.
But since the start of the year, the number of elite stocks responsible for the bulk of the S&P 500's gains has continued to decline. Johnson and other analysts have taken to calling this revised group of mega-cap tech leaders the “Fantastic Four.”
These four stocks have all recorded double-digit gains since the start of the year, or almost: Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) is up 8.1%, Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) rose 37.7%, Meta Platforms Inc. (META) rose 31.2% and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) gained 11.2%, as of Friday's close.
Those four stocks contributed about 70% of the S&P 500's 4% year-to-date gain through Friday, according to Piper Sandler's Johnson.
What companies are missing from the “Fantastic Four”? The group excludes Tesla Inc. (TSLA), which has lost nearly 30% year to date through Friday, as well as Apple Inc. (AAPL), down about 3% since Jan. 1 , and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL), up just 3.5% year to date, Johnson said.
The market's lopsided performance took another step forward on Friday, when the S&P 500's 1.1% advance was driven almost entirely by shares of Meta and Amazon. Among stocks traded on the New York Stock Exchange, the number of stocks that ended lower on Friday outnumbered the number of stocks that traded higher by a ratio of two to one.
According to David Rosenberg, founder of Rosenberg Research and former Merrill Lynch economist, such an extreme divergence with the S&P 500 up 1% or more has only occurred on one other trading day in the past 53 years.
That day? October 20, 1987: the day after “Black Monday”, where the Dow Jones fell by almost 23% in a single session, which remains the largest drop recorded in its history.
Rosenberg, who has been pessimistic on U.S. stocks for some time, also pointed out that the Nasdaq's advance-decline ratio was similar to that of the NYSE, with the number of declining stocks outpacing gainers by one and a half times. A.
Additionally, other metrics popular with market strategists also show signs that the market could experience a near-term pullback. As Johnson noted, market sentiment appears increasingly tense, with bullish sentiment climbing to 49.1% among respondents, according to the latest weekly survey from the American Association of Individual Investors released in late from last week. This figure is close to levels previously associated with temporary market highs, Johnson noted.
Another bullish strategist said seasonal factors could soon become a headwind for stocks.
“While overall market sentiment is currently positive, it is worth asking whether we have priced in a little too much good news, at least in the short term?” said Mark Hackett, head of investment research at Nationwide.
“Over the past two years, and especially in election years, this point in the calendar – February to March – has tended to trend lower. Coupled with high sentiment and positioning, I expect a sideways move, or even slightly negative, over the next six to eight weeks, as we move through seasonal turbulence. After that, my long-term outlook for the year remains positive.
See: The stock market often suffers in February. It's worse in election years.
After ending Friday's session with new records – including the seventh record close for the S&P 500 this year – US stocks started the new week in the red. The S&P 500 was down 0.5% at 4,936 points at midday, after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell told “60 Minutes” in an interview broadcast Sunday evening that he and other senior Fed officials were still trying to determine the right time to start cutting interest rates. rates.
Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA was down 350 points, or 0.9%, at 38,306, while the Nasdaq Composite COMP – which ended Friday at its highest level in two years – had fallen by 0.4% to 15,564.
-Joseph Adinolfi
This content was created by MarketWatch, which is operated by Dow Jones & Co. MarketWatch is published independently of Dow Jones Newswires and the Wall Street Journal.
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
02-05-24 1240HE
Copyright (c) 2024 Dow Jones & Company, Inc.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.morningstar.com/news/marketwatch/20240205153/the-stock-markets-bad-breadth-is-making-even-stalwart-bulls-nervous
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- SZA Looks Amazing at the 2024 Grammy Awards Wearing a Sheer Dress
- Stock Market's 'Bad Magnitude' Makes Even the Most Robust Bulls Nervous
- Political leaders show their support for Charles III in the face of his cancer
- Historic storm sends debris across Los Angeles' Hollywood Hills, leaves 1.1 million people without power
- A joint effort to build a safer internet for Asia Pacific
- There is no change in UK policy on recognizing a Palestinian state, Sunak insists – POLITICO
- Cricket: Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Test Scoreboard
- Dakota Johnson reveals her Madame Web dress at the Vogue ball
- Conestoga president says college is not a 'bad actor' in industry
- Stock Market Today: Live Updates
- From technological innovation to a leader in the global cryptocurrency market
- Imran Khan: the handsome guy who sold his Ferrari