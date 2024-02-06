Stock Market's 'Bad Magnitude' Makes Even the Most Robust Bulls Nervous

By Joseph Adinolfi

Investors are increasingly worried about a near-term downturn as the “Magnificent Seven” become the “Fantastic Four.”

The U.S. stock market's case of “bad momentum” is only getting worse as U.S. stocks climb into record territory — a trend that has even some staunch market bulls skeptical.

“The current divergence is enough to warrant caution as a few indexes reach new highs,” Craig Johnson, chief market technician at Piper Sandler, said in a report prepared for clients and shared with MarketWatch.

Johnson has a year-end target for the S&P 500 SPX to finish 2024 at 5,050 points. As of midday Monday, the index was within 2.5% of that level. But Johnson noted that deteriorating market breadth could signal a near-term spike for stocks.

For those unfamiliar with the term, “bad breadth” has become a catchphrase used by market strategists and portfolio managers to describe the phenomenon where only a handful of stocks drive the major indexes higher.

The leading models of this trend have been the “Magnificent Seven,” a group of seven mega-cap technology stocks that have driven the bulk of the S&P 500's 24% advance in 2023.

But since the start of the year, the number of elite stocks responsible for the bulk of the S&P 500's gains has continued to decline. Johnson and other analysts have taken to calling this revised group of mega-cap tech leaders the “Fantastic Four.”

These four stocks have all recorded double-digit gains since the start of the year, or almost: Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) is up 8.1%, Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) rose 37.7%, Meta Platforms Inc. (META) rose 31.2% and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) gained 11.2%, as of Friday's close.

Those four stocks contributed about 70% of the S&P 500's 4% year-to-date gain through Friday, according to Piper Sandler's Johnson.

What companies are missing from the “Fantastic Four”? The group excludes Tesla Inc. (TSLA), which has lost nearly 30% year to date through Friday, as well as Apple Inc. (AAPL), down about 3% since Jan. 1 , and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL), up just 3.5% year to date, Johnson said.

The market's lopsided performance took another step forward on Friday, when the S&P 500's 1.1% advance was driven almost entirely by shares of Meta and Amazon. Among stocks traded on the New York Stock Exchange, the number of stocks that ended lower on Friday outnumbered the number of stocks that traded higher by a ratio of two to one.

According to David Rosenberg, founder of Rosenberg Research and former Merrill Lynch economist, such an extreme divergence with the S&P 500 up 1% or more has only occurred on one other trading day in the past 53 years.

That day? October 20, 1987: the day after “Black Monday”, where the Dow Jones fell by almost 23% in a single session, which remains the largest drop recorded in its history.

Rosenberg, who has been pessimistic on U.S. stocks for some time, also pointed out that the Nasdaq's advance-decline ratio was similar to that of the NYSE, with the number of declining stocks outpacing gainers by one and a half times. A.

Additionally, other metrics popular with market strategists also show signs that the market could experience a near-term pullback. As Johnson noted, market sentiment appears increasingly tense, with bullish sentiment climbing to 49.1% among respondents, according to the latest weekly survey from the American Association of Individual Investors released in late from last week. This figure is close to levels previously associated with temporary market highs, Johnson noted.

Another bullish strategist said seasonal factors could soon become a headwind for stocks.

“While overall market sentiment is currently positive, it is worth asking whether we have priced in a little too much good news, at least in the short term?” said Mark Hackett, head of investment research at Nationwide.

“Over the past two years, and especially in election years, this point in the calendar – February to March – has tended to trend lower. Coupled with high sentiment and positioning, I expect a sideways move, or even slightly negative, over the next six to eight weeks, as we move through seasonal turbulence. After that, my long-term outlook for the year remains positive.

See: The stock market often suffers in February. It's worse in election years.

After ending Friday's session with new records – including the seventh record close for the S&P 500 this year – US stocks started the new week in the red. The S&P 500 was down 0.5% at 4,936 points at midday, after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell told “60 Minutes” in an interview broadcast Sunday evening that he and other senior Fed officials were still trying to determine the right time to start cutting interest rates. rates.

Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA was down 350 points, or 0.9%, at 38,306, while the Nasdaq Composite COMP – which ended Friday at its highest level in two years – had fallen by 0.4% to 15,564.

-Joseph Adinolfi

