Stock market today: Asian stocks mixed, with China higher after state fund says it will buy shares

BANGKOK– Stocks were mixed Tuesday in Asia, where Chinese shares jumped after a government investment fund said it would step up its stock purchases and a report said leader Xi Jinping was expected to meet with officials to discuss markets.

Oil prices rose and US futures were mixed.

Bloomberg reported that Xi was to be briefed by market officials, underscoring the ruling Communist Party's concern over a crisis that has wiped out billions of dollars in market value in recent years. Citing unnamed officials, the statement said the timing of the briefing was uncertain. The report could not be confirmed.

But markets surged after its release, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng jumping 4% to 16,133.60 in a rally led by technology stocks such as e-commerce giant Alibaba, which gained 7.7% and JD.com, which rose 7.7%. Online food delivery company Meituan jumped 6.5%.

The Shanghai Composite index rose 3.2% to 2,789.49. In China's smallest main market, the Shenzhen Component index climbed 6.2%, while the CSI 1000, an exchange-traded fund that is often used to track so-called snowball derivatives, investments that can yield big gains but can also lead to exaggerated losses. , advanced 7%.

The latest salvo in the government's campaign to prop up sagging markets came with a promise from China's Central Huijin Investment, a sovereign wealth fund that owns China's state-owned banks and other large government-controlled companies, to expand its purchases of stock index funds.

The fund periodically steps up its purchases of shares of large state-owned banks and other companies to counter heavy selling pressure in Chinese markets. On Monday, benchmark indexes in Shanghai and the smaller Shenzhen market bounced between small gains and big losses, while share prices of state-owned banks and other big companies rose.

Elsewhere in Asia, Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index fell 0.5% to 36,160.66 and South Korea's Kospi lost 0.6% to 2,576.20.

Australia S & The P/ASX 200 lost 0.6% to 7,581.60

In Bangkok, the SET gained 1%, while India's Sensex rose 0.5%.

Stocks fell on Wall Street on Monday as data showed the economy remained strong, which could delay interest rate cuts that investors are counting on.

THE & The P 500 fell 0.3% to 4,942.81 from the all-time high set on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.7% to 38,380.12, and the Nasdaq composite edged down 0.2% to 15,597.68.

Stocks broadly felt pressure from another rise in bond yields, which rose as traders absorbed the message that the Federal Reserve would not begin cutting its main interest rate as soon as they expected. hoped.

The Fed lowered the federal funds rate to its highest level since 2001 to bring down high inflation. High interest rates intentionally slow the economy by making borrowing more expensive and hurting investment prices.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said again in an interview broadcast Sunday that the Fed could cut interest rates three times this year due to slowing inflation. But he also indicated again in the 60 Minutes interview that the Fed is unlikely to start operations in March, as many traders had previously hoped.

The 10-year Treasury yield was at 4.15% early Tuesday, down from 4.16% late Monday.

According to the Institute for Supply Management, a report shows that U.S. service industries are more robust than economists expected, led by health care and social assistance.

Such signals could lead the Fed to pause longer before cutting rates, as they could maintain upward pressure on inflation.

But there is also upside for stocks due to the impact of the U.S. economy on concerns about a possible recession. Economic strength should boost corporate profit growth, which is the other lever that dictates the movement of stock prices over the long term.

In other trading Tuesday, U.S. benchmark crude oil gained 26 cents to $73.04 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the international standard, rose 29 cents to $78.28 a barrel.

The dollar fell to 148.60 Japanese yen from 148.68 yen. The euro rose from $1.0743 to $1.0757.