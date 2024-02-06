Chinese stock market rout: 10 key factors influencing Chinese stocks

The Shanghai Composite Index and Hang Seng Index rebounded 2-4% on Tuesday, defying the broader trend of weakness in Asian markets as hopes built and investors expected authorities to Chinese companies are taking a series of measures to stop the rout of Chinese stocks and shares. markets.

The weakness of the Chinese economy has meant that Chinese stocks have remained under pressure and Chinese stock markets have behaved abnormally, leading Chinese indices to recently plunge to their lowest level in five years, before falling again. see some bounce back now. The Shanghai Composite Index has fallen nearly 15% over the past year, while the Hang Seng is down nearly 24% over the past year.

10 factors currently influencing Chinese markets

The weakness of the Chinese economy was fueled by the crisis in the real estate sector, where high inventories failed to find buyers. Chinese local bodies also face a high debt situation and have difficulty repaying debt, experts point out. The structural obstacles facing China, in addition to high debt levels, are low employment and an aging population, which have further worsened the crisis. Also Read- The market capitalization of TCS reached 15 lakh crore as stock hits new all-time high As the above factors influence, weak global demand has further aggravated the woes that have affected exports out of the Chinese economy due to falling global demand. Recent weak economic data has put additional pressure on investor confidence and Chinese markets. Experts like Deepak Jasani, head of research at HDFC Securities, pointed out that China's securities regulator is committed to preventing abnormal market fluctuations, after Chinese stocks plunged to their lowest level in five years , but have not yet announced any significant specific measures.

6. China's watchdog, however, said it would crack down on ill-intentioned short-selling, attract more investment by long-term capital and seriously listen to the voice of investors, experts stressed.

7. Services activity in China grew at a slightly slower pace in January due to fewer new orders, a private sector survey showed on Monday, suggesting a smooth start for the world's second-largest economy in a context of sluggish demand and slowdown in real estate. The Caixin/S&P Global Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell slightly to 52.7 in January from 52.9 in December.

Also Read- IdeaForge Technology stock price gains 15% to 52-week high after third-quarter results

8. A Bloomberg report on Tuesday suggested that the index gains came after Beijing took additional steps to stem the stock rout, including expanding trading restrictions for some investors and engaging sovereign wealth funds. to further increase its holdings in exchange-traded funds. .

9. The announcement that regulators plan to brief President Xi Jinping on markets as early as Tuesday also fueled optimism about more concerted efforts to boost stocks. The offshore yuan rose.

10. China's foreign exchange trading system has seen some changes with changes in the closing time of the interbank foreign exchange market from 3:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on February 9.

Stage alert!

Livemint Tops Charts as World's Fastest Growing News Site Click here learn more.

Here's your full 3-minute summary of everything Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her budget speech: Click to download!

Get all the latest business news, market news, latest events and updates on Live Mint. See all the latest measures regarding the 2024 budget here. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates. More less

Published: Feb 06, 2024, 02:11 PM IST

Topics that might interest you

