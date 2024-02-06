Stock market today: Wall Street mixed before the mid-season earnings bell

Wall Street was mixed early Tuesday as corporate profits poured in and hopes for a March interest rate cut faded.

S&P 500 futures rose less than 0.1% before the bell, while Dow Jones Industrial Average futures lost less than 0.1%.

There is growing consensus that the Federal Reserve will not cut interest rates until spring or even summer. Recent data has confirmed that the US economy remains strong, despite the Fed's efforts to calm it with interest rate hikes aimed at curbing inflation.

A report released Monday showed that the U.S. services sector is growing faster than expected. The report from the Institute for Supply Management follows Friday's explosive jobs report, which reflected a still-strong job market despite rising layoffs.

Some traders are now betting that the Fed's planned interest rate cuts will be pushed back to June instead of May, according to CME Group data.

In stock trading, Tesla continued its slide, falling more than 2% in premarket trading. Elon Musk's electric car company lost more than a quarter of its value in the first five weeks of 2024 as recalls mount and doubts grow on Wall Street about Tesla's future profit potential .

FMC fell 14% in premarket trading after the Philadelphia chemical maker's sales and profits fell short of Wall Street expectations. FMC's results helped drag much of the sector down.

Music streaming and podcast platform Spotify jumped more than 6% after reporting stronger-than-expected growth in its subscriber base, although its revenue missed analysts' targets.

With earnings season halfway through, many heavyweights are still reporting this week, including CVS Health, The Walt Disney Co. and PepsiCo.

Elsewhere, Chinese markets rebounded after a state investment fund said it would step up its stock purchases and a report said leader Xi Jinping was due to meet officials to discuss markets.

Bloomberg reported that Xi was to be briefed by market officials, underscoring the ruling Communist Party's concern over a crisis that has wiped out billions of dollars in market value in recent years. Citing unnamed officials, the report said the timing of the briefing was uncertain. This could not be confirmed.

But Chinese markets surged after its release, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng jumping 4% to 16,133.60 in a rally led by technology stocks such as e-commerce giant Alibaba, which gained 7.6% and JD.com, which rose 7.8%. Online food delivery company Meituan jumped 6.5%.

The Shanghai Composite index rose 3.2% to 2,789.49. In China's smallest main market, the Shenzhen Component index climbed 6.2%, while the CSI 1000, an exchange-traded fund that is often used to track so-called snowball derivatives, investments that can yield big gains but can also lead to exaggerated losses. , advanced 7%.

The latest salvo in the government's campaign to prop up flagging markets came with a promise from Central Huijin Investment, whose subsidiaries include many of China's state-owned banks, to expand its purchases of stock index funds.

The fund periodically steps up its purchases of shares of large state-owned banks and other companies to counter heavy selling pressure in Chinese markets. On Monday, benchmark indexes in Shanghai and the smaller Shenzhen market bounced between small gains and big losses, while share prices of state-owned banks and other big companies rose.

Elsewhere in Asia, Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index fell 0.5% to 36,160.66 and South Korea's Kospi lost 0.6% to 2,576.20.

The Australian S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.6% to 7,581.60

In Bangkok, the SET gained 0.9%, while India's Sensex rose 0.6%.

Germany's DAX rose 0.2% at midday in Europe and the CAC 40 in Paris rose 0.4%. Britain's FTSE 100 index added 0.6%.

In other trading Tuesday, benchmark U.S. crude oil gained 66 cents to $73.44 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the international standard, rose 71 cents to $78.70 a barrel.

The dollar slipped to 148.47 Japanese yen from 148.68 yen. The euro fell to $1.0742 from $1.0743.

On Monday, the S&P 500 index fell 0.3% from its all-time high set on Friday. The Dow Jones industrials fell 0.7% and the Nasdaq Composite Index fell 0.2%.