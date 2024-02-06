Wall Street advances as bond market calms 102.3 KRMG





NEW YORK — (AP) U.S. stocks are higher Tuesday as the bond market calms after wild swings. The S&P 500 was up 0.2% in early trading, a day after falling from its all-time high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 119 points, or 0.3%, as of 9:40 a.m. Eastern Time, and the Nasdaq Composite Index was up 0.2%. Stocks have been under some pressure recently as clues continue to come in that the Federal Reserve likely won't cut interest rates as quickly as traders had hoped. THE the economy has remained remarkably strong, even though the Fed raised rates to slow it down and bring down inflation. This has prompted some predictions of an initial easing of rates starting in March and lasting through the summer. If easing short-term interest rates don't boost stock prices, one would hope that healthy corporate profits will. Elie Lilly climbed 2.7% after reporting better profits and revenue for the final three months of 2023 than analysts expected. It benefits from growing demand for its weight loss and diabetes treatments, and it gave revenue forecasts for the coming year that beat analysts' estimates. GE Healthcare Technologies was another winner, up 6.9%, after reporting healthier-than-expected earnings and revenue. Palantir Technologies, one of the companies sparking a frenzy on Wall Street over artificial intelligence technology, jumped 23.9% after its latest quarter results roughly matched analysts' expectations. Music streaming and podcast platform Spotify jumped 9.1% after reporting stronger-than-expected growth in its subscriber base, although its revenue missed analysts' targets. They helped offset the 7% drop in FMC, whose products help protect crops. The company's profits and revenue fell short of analysts' forecasts, partly because of drought in Brazil. With earnings season halfway through, many heavyweights are still reporting this week, including CVS Health, The Walt Disney Co. and PepsiCo. On the bond market, the yield on 10-year Treasury bills has eased a little and has calmed down after its rise in recent days. It fell to 4.14% from 4.17% Monday evening. Strong reports on the labor market, the U.S. service sector and other sectors of the economy pushed yields higher, up from 3.88% at the start of the month. In overseas stock markets, Chinese indices rose following the latest measures announced to support some of the world's worst-performing markets. Investors are hoping for even more action from the government. Stocks jumped 4% in Hong Kong and 3.2% in Shanghai, although they both remain down more than 5% for the young year so far. Concerns about a weak economic recovery and turmoil in the real estate sector weighed on Chinese stocks. Stocks were mixed and moved more modestly elsewhere in Asia and Europe. In London, the FTSE 100 rose 0.7% after the actions of energy giant BP jumped following its latest earnings report. ___ AP Business writers Elaine Kurtenbach and Matt Ott contributed. Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.krmg.com/news/stock-market-today/2UGEMGMBUX5L7AKV2UQSBOCA64/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos