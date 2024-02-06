



Chinese public funds intervened to consolidate stock prices amid speculation that the rout in capital markets had caught the attention of the country's top leader, as regulators struggled to overcome extremely low confidence among global investors. These funds, often nicknamed the national team, bought 70 billion yuan ($9.8 billion) worth of local stocks over the past month, according to a Goldman Sachs estimate. State-owned companies and the central bank are among likely players, the Wall Street bank said, while the sovereign wealth fund separately confirmed its action. President Xi Jinping is expected to receive a briefing from Chinese regulators on the state of financial markets, Bloomberg reported, citing unidentified people. The briefing, if it takes place, underscores the urgency for Beijing to support plummeting stocks, he said. The report has neither been confirmed nor denied.

In a sign of urgency, Central Huijin Investment, a unit of China Investment Corp., US$1.24 trillion and a strategic investor in China's largest banks, said Tuesday it had recently purchased more indexed exchange-traded funds to help maintain market stability. The amount involved was not disclosed. 05:39 Hong Kong stock market falls below 15,000 level, 15-month low Hong Kong stock market falls below 15,000 level, 15-month low China's CSI 300 index, which tracks 300 of the largest companies on the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges, added to an earlier rally and closed Tuesday with a 3.5 percent gain. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index, which tracks 50 major mainland companies, jumped 4.9%, its highest level since March 2023. The CSI 300 index has fallen 38% since January 2021 after the economy slowed, hitting a five-year low earlier this week, with increased regulatory scrutiny reigniting memories of the $5 trillion crash in 2015. China's entire Chinese market lost $3.1 trillion in the latest losing streak, according to Bloomberg data, while another $2 trillion was wiped out in Hong Kong. Government purchases could help break the downward spiral, but we believe reforms, policy consistency and plans to address structural macroeconomic challenges are needed to rerate Chinese stocks, the Wall Street bank said in a report. At least 200 billion yuan, or nearly 1 percent of the market float, may be needed to effectively stabilize the market, the statement added. In the 2015 episode, Chinese stocks fell more than 40% between June and August of that year, wiping out $5 trillion in value. The bubble burst after the market regulator cracked down on illegal leveraged trading. A bull market is vital to China's slowing economy, as its market capitalization has fallen to around 54 percent of national output, from a record 79 percent in 2021 and 67 percent in 2015, according to CEIC Data . This year's crisis has also pushed the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) to shift into high gear. He pledged on Sunday to implement more market stabilization measures, maintain stable expectations and confidence, and combat abnormal market fluctuations. It recently arrested chip developer Beijing Zuojiang Technology over false reports. Yi Huiman, chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, at the Luijazui Forum in Shanghai on June 8, 2023. Photo: Bloomberg The statement follows moves last month to ban major shareholders from lending their shares to others to short the market, and a new warning against fraud. The CSRC also banned major brokerages from facilitating cross-border derivatives that perpetuated selling, Reuters reported on Monday, citing people it did not identify. Stocks weakened amid chronic disappointment among global funds. They withdrew a record 201 billion yuan from the A-share market for six consecutive months through January. China has offered stimulus measures piecemeal with limited effectiveness in the face of a collapse in the housing market and deflation in producer and consumer prices that has lasted for several years. Geopolitics, domestic politics and deflation are Top concerns explain why China remains uninvestable to many Goldman Sachs clients. Without powerful policy interventions, deflationary expectations could take root and begin to hurt consumption and investment demand, according to Gene Ma and Phoebe Feng, analysts at the New York-based Institute of International Finance. Beijing’s interference can be error-prone, as recent years have shown. Global and domestic investor confidence remains extremely low.

