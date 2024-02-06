Business
Major broadband upgrade across Nottinghamshire and West Lincolnshire to benefit 34,000 rural homes and businesses Lincolnshire County Council
Super-fast broadband will be provided to tens of thousands of homes across Nottinghamshire and West Lincolnshire.
- A £58 million contract has been signed as part of the government's national rollout of Project Gigabit.
- UK smart technology and digital services provider Connexin will provide premium full fiber connections to around 34,000 rural premises in counties which, without government intervention, would not have benefited from the rollout by the industry for a faster, more reliable Gigabit network. -capable of high throughput.
- Fiber optic is capable of delivering speeds of up to 1,000 megabits (or one gigabit) per second, up to 30 times faster than ultra-fast connections that rely on traditional copper cables. Gigabit speeds allow homes to download a high-definition movie in less than a minute, stream and download entertainment, and shop online on multiple different devices at once.
- The improvements will help grow the economy and create jobs by making it easier to start businesses, and will mean rural communities in Nottinghamshire and west Lincolnshire will have access to networks designed to meet the needs of the population for decades, as the demand for fast connections continues to grow. increase.
- Rural communities across all counties will benefit, including those surrounding Kirkby in Ashfield, Sutton-in-Ashfield, Annesley, Wragby and Market Rasen.
- With the contract signed, Connexin has started planning and design work to enable the connection of the first premises to the network by early 2025.
- This contract is one of several announced today as part of a £453 million commitment to deliver next generation broadband to around 236,000 hard-to-reach homes and businesses across the England.
- More than £1 billion in contracts have been awarded under Project Gigabit to connect around 677,000 homes and businesses, with additional contracts worth tens of millions of pounds to be awarded across the country in the coming weeks.
- The UK is building gigabit networks faster than any other EU country, partly thanks to government measures to boost competition and remove barriers to deployment. Last month the government announced that gigabit coverage had reached 80% of the UK, up from just 6% in 2019, and that the UK is on track to reach 85% by 2025.
- As part of this investment, Connexin is also committed to supporting community initiatives such as charitable volunteering and will offer career mentoring and apprenticeship programs to a wide range of candidates in these local communities.
- The Gigabit Project rollout is being overseen by Building Digital UK (BDUK), an executive agency of the Department of Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT).
Minister of Data and Digital Infrastructure Julia Lopez said:
“Thousands of people across Nottinghamshire and West Lincolnshire are set to benefit from future-proof connectivity, thanks to the Government’s Gigabit Project. We are making great strides to connect communities in hard-to-reach areas across the country, and this latest investment will bring us closer to our digital transformation, opening up vast opportunities in rural areas.
Furqan Alamgir, CEO of Connexin said:
“Through the award of this contract, we are delighted to be able to play our part in the UK Government’s mission to improve and bring Gigabit connectivity to our rural communities.
“At Connexin, our mission is not only to connect people, but also to understand how such connectivity can improve lives. We believe everyone deserves the same opportunities, and we strongly believe in digital inclusion and what it can unlock.
“We look forward to working with BDUK to future-proof the infrastructure and bring super-fast broadband to the region.”
Councilor Keith Girling, cabinet member for economic development at Nottinghamshire County Council, said:
“We are delighted that this investment will enable many of our rural communities to access faster and more reliable broadband services, helping them in their daily lives, particularly those who work from home or need online access to essential services.
“Being better connected boosts our economy and helps make Nottinghamshire an even more attractive place to live, work and invest.
Cllr Richard Davies, executive member for IT at Lincolnshire County Council, said:
“We are delighted with the news of this financing and the selection of suppliers. This is a vital need to connect rural areas and will mean a level playing field in the provision of connectivity for both rural and urban areas.
“For Lincolnshire, this extra money will make a very real difference to those living in the most remote parts of the county.”
