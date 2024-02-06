FTC Raises HSR Act Thresholds in Annual Update | Knowledge





On February 5, 2024, the United States Federal Trade Commission (FTC) released its annual update of the Hart-Scott-Rodino (HSR) Act thresholds in the Federal Register. The HSR Act governs certain transactions that must be reported to the FTC and the U.S. Department of Justice before being entered into.1 Under the new thresholds, a transaction must be reported if: The transaction value is over $478 million (previously $445.5 million); Or If (a) the value of the transaction is greater than $119.5 million (previously $111.4 million); and (b) a party has net sales or total assets of $23.9 million or more (previously $22.3 million); and (c) a second party has net sales or total assets of $239 million or more (previously $222.7 million).

The revised thresholds will apply to transactions made on or after March 6, 2024. The HSR Act thresholds are tied to the gross national product (GNP) of the United States, with the value of the 2024 HSR reporting thresholds representing an increase of approximately 7.3 percent over the corresponding 2023 thresholds. HSR filings, however, decreased significantly – by more than 25% – from 2022 (2,496 filings) to 2023 (1,833 filings).2 The updated HSR filing fee structure and fee thresholds, which also take effect March 6, were required under Division GG of the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023.3 As in the past, the updated fees are based on the transaction value and the HSR Act thresholds, as follows: Transaction value (2024) Filing fees (2024) More than $119.5 million but less than $173.3 million (previously more than $111.4 million, less than $161.5 million) $30,000 (unchanged) $173.3 million or more but less than $536.5 million (previously $161.5 million or more but less than $500 million) $105,000 (previously $100,000) $536.5 million or more but less than $1.073 billion (previously $500 million or more but less than $1 billion) $260,000 (previously $250,000) $1.073 billion or more but less than $2.146 billion (previously $1 billion or more but less than $2 billion) $415,000 (previously $400,000) $2.146 billion or more but less than $5.365 billion (previously $2 billion or more but less than $5 billion) $830,000 (previously $800,000) $5.365 billion or more (previously $5 billion or more) $2.335 million (previously $2.25 million) Updates have also been published for certain TGV exemptions and thresholds for nested directions under Section 8 of the Clayton Act (published in the Federal Register and as of January 22, 2024) and for penalties for violations of the Rapid Train Act, the maximum penalty of which has been increased to $51,744 per day. (published in the Federal Register and in force on January 10, 2024). To help you navigate the complex rules of the HSR Act, Mayer Brown has created an interactive presentation that provides quick, practical HSR tips (if you are accessing the presentation in Internet Explorer, please save the file first before viewing it). Based on the current 2024 FTC thresholds, this presentation allows you to choose the criteria that best applies to your organization or transaction, then guides you through a basic analysis to determine whether a filing under the HSR Act is necessary. The FTC Federal Register A notice and complete list of all HSR threshold adjustments are available on the The FTC website. 1 Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Competition Improvement Act of 1976.

2 See “HSR transactions per month” https://www.ftc.gov/enforcement/premerger-notification-program (showing the number of HSR transactions reported for each month in 2023 and 2022). 3 Public Law 117-328, 136 Stat. 4459.

