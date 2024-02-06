New York Stock Exchange to Start Delisting Invitae (NVTA) Stock





Yesterday, the actions of Invite (NYSE:NVTA) the stock fell more than 75% after The Wall Street Journal reported that the genetic testing services company was prepare for bankruptcy. Invitae hired advisors Kirkland and Ellis, Moëlis & CompanyAnd FTI Council to figure out what to do with its $1.5 billion debt in a possible bankruptcy filing. This morning, the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) announced that it would begin the process of delisting of NVTA shares due to its “abnormally low” price. Trading of shares was also suspended. “The Company has the right to have this decision reviewed by a committee of the Board of Directors of the Exchange,” the NYSE said. “The NYSE will request the Securities and Exchange Commission to delist the Company's common stock upon completion of all applicable proceedings, including any appeal by the Company of the decision of the NYSE regulatory staff.” NYSE begins process of delisting NVTA shares In September, the NYSE informed Invitae that it was noncompliance with its continued rating standards. This was due to its shares having an average closing price of less than $1 over a consecutive 30-day trading period. Supported by SoftBank (OTCMKTS: SFTBY ), Invitae once traded at a market cap of up to $7 billion, while its shares reached $50 apiece. Now NVTA shares are less than 10 cents. This puts NVTA stock well into penny stock territory. The biotechnology company was also one of Cathie Wood's favorites. Ark Invest. According to Cathie's Ark, Ark still has 26.54 million shares of NVTA. Yesterday the fund manager sold 240,941 shares through the ARK Innovation (NYSEMKT:ARKK) And ARK genomic revolution (BATS:ARKG) exchange-traded funds (ETFs). A November Warning and Mounting Losses Meanwhile, Invitae issued a cautious warning last November, saying it had formed a special committee in order to improve its capital structure. Invitae added that it was exploring several options to improve its balance sheet, such as raising equity capital, selling assets and reducing capital expenditures. During the third quarter, Invitae reported a GAAP EPS loss of $3.42, compared to a loss of $1.27 a year ago. The company has failed to achieve profitability since its inception in 2013. On Penny Stocks and Low Volume Stocks:With rare exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary on companies with market capitalizations less than $100 million or that trade fewer than 100,000 shares each day. Indeed, these “penny stocks” are often the playground of scammers and market manipulators. If we ever publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our comments, we require that InvestorPlace.com editors disclose that fact and warn readers of the risks. Learn more:Penny Stocks How to profit without getting scammed As of the date of publication, Eddie Pan did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in any securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author, subject to InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines. Eddie Pan specializes in institutional investments and insider trading. He writes for InvestorPlace's Today's Market team, which focuses on the latest news in popular stocks.

