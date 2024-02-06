Why is China's stock market in trouble?





The Shenzhen and Shanghai indices reached their lowest level in five years last week. Add to that the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, which primarily lists Chinese companies, and since 2021, Chinese stock markets have lost approximately $7 trillion value. President Xi Jinping is reportedly considering government interventions, news that sent markets slightly higher on Tuesday. However, just like here in the United States, in China, the stock market is not the economy. But it can tell us something about the direction the global economy is heading. The main reason why Chinese stock markets plunged? Basically, since the end of the country's extended zero-COVID policy, “China's economy has so far been sluggish and very disappointing,” said Zongyuan Zoe Liu, who researches China at the Council on Foreign Relations. To begin with, the real estate market is an absolute disaster. Developer Evergrande just went bankrupt, and foreign and domestic demand for Chinese manufacturing just isn't what it used to be. Foreign investors are therefore looking elsewhere. “Small mom-and-pop retail investors also withdrew money,” Liu said. Large Western hedge funds and Chinese retirees are increasingly wary of the Chinese government's crackdown on big companies, such as e-commerce giant Alibaba. Nicolas Vron of the Peterson Institute for International Economics said a fundamental question is at stake here: “To what extent are private sector growth and entrepreneurship compatible in the long term with China's political regime?” As Chinese stock markets struggle, it's important not to overestimate how serious it is. Economist Eswar Prasad of Cornell University said, in American economic terms: “It's not the kind of collapse we saw here in 2008 or even during the COVID period, but it's a pretty big suddenly, so something like the technological collapse of the early 2000s is probably a better analogy. And for American politicians who want to gloat over China's election-year woes, Prasad has a warning. “Ultimately, what happens in China could have a rebound effect on the United States, and the United States is certainly not an island in this global economy,” Prasad said. Many large Chinese companies are also listed on U.S. stock exchanges and may also be included in your 401(k). There's a lot going on in the world. Still, Marketplace has you covered. You rely on Marketplace to analyze world events and tell you how they affect you in an accessible, fact-based way. We are counting on your financial support to continue to make this possible. Your donation today fuels the independent journalism you rely on. For just $5/month, you can help maintain Marketplace so we can continue reporting on the things that matter to you.

