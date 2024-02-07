Asian stocks mixed, with China higher after state fund said it would buy shares

TOKYO (AP) Asian stocks were mostly higher Wednesday, tracking gains on Wall Street, although Tokyo's benchmark index slipped.

U.S. oil futures and prices rose.

Stocks rose in Shanghai and the smaller Shenzhen market after Chinese regulators issued a new round of market-strengthening policies, while Hong Kong gave up initial gains.

The bullish momentum sparked by Tuesday's announcement that a public investment fund was stepping up its purchases of exchange-traded funds appears to have faded. Reports that Chinese leader Xi Jinping was to meet with officials to discuss markets have not been confirmed, and there has been no news of such a meeting.

These developments pushed Chinese stocks, including those in Hong Kong, sharply higher on Tuesday. As of midday on Wednesday, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was down 0.1% at 16,122.40, while the Shanghai Composite index gained 0.9% to 2,814.89.

Investors were selling technology and real estate stocks that had soared during the brief market rally.

However, stocks traded mostly small-cap on China's southern Shenzhen market rose 2.3%, and the CSI 1000, an index that tracks highly volatile derivatives, snowballed , increased by 6.1%.

Elsewhere in Asia, Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index fell 0.7% to 35,889.14 despite gains from companies that reported strong financial results, including Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corp. which increased by 3.9%.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index gained 0.8% in early trading to 7,642.50. South Korea's Kospi jumped 1.7% to 2,620.71.

Wall Street drifted higher on a quiet Tuesday as the bond market calmed after wild swings.

The S&P 500 rose 0.2% to 4,954.23, nearly returning to its all-time high set late last week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.4% to 38,521.36 and the Nasdaq composite edged up 0.1% to 15,609.00.

Stocks have been under some pressure recently as hints continue to circulate that the Federal Reserve is unlikely to cut interest rates as quickly as traders had hoped. THE the economy has remained remarkably strong, even though the Fed raised rates to slow it down and bring down inflation. This has prompted some predictions of an initial easing of rates starting in March and lasting through the summer.

If easing short-term interest rates don't boost stock prices, one would hope that healthy corporate profits will.

GE Healthcare Technologies was the best performer of the day in the S&P 500 and jumped 11.6% after reporting healthier earnings and revenue than analysts expected for the latest quarter.

Palantir Technologies, one of the companies sparking a frenzy on Wall Street around artificial intelligence technology, soared 30.8% after its latest quarter results roughly matched analysts' expectations.

Music streaming and podcast platform Spotify climbed 3.9% after reporting stronger-than-expected growth in its subscriber base, although its revenue fell short of analysts' targets.

These gains helped offset an 11.5% drop in FMC, whose products help protect crops. The company's profits and revenue fell short of analysts' forecasts, partly because of drought in Brazil.

While earnings season is midway for the big companies in the S&P 500, many heavyweights are still reporting results this week, including CVS Health, The Walt Disney Co. and PepsiCo.

On the bond market, the yield on 10-year Treasury bills has eased after its rise in recent days. It fell to 4.09% from 4.17% Monday evening.

Although a delay in rate cuts hurts the stock market, especially after sky-high expectations for a cut contributed to a long rally, the strong economic data also carries upside potential for investors. This should mean higher profits for companies.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude gained 19 cents to $73.50 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the international standard, rose 13 cents to $78.72.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar fell slightly to 147.91 Japanese yen from 147.95 yen. The euro costs $1.0760, up from $1.0755.

___

AP Business Editor Stan Choe contributed.