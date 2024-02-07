China is pouring money into stocks and the markets love it





Editor's note: Sign up for CNN's Meanwhile in China newsletter, which explores what you need to know about the country's rise and its impact on the world.

Hong Kong

CNN

—

Chinese stocks posted their biggest rise in years on Tuesday, after the country's sovereign wealth fund said it would step up its stock purchases as officials scrambled to draw a line under a long-running market rout three years. The Shanghai Composite Index, mainland China's benchmark for large state-owned companies and blue-chip stocks, ended up 3.2% on Tuesday, snapping a six-day losing streak. This is the largest daily increase since March 2022. Small businesses have done even better. The Shenzhen component index rose 6.2%. This was the index's best daily rise since September 2015, while the ChiNext startup index recorded its best performance in seven years, up 6.7%. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index jumped 4%, the biggest percentage rise in more than six months. Chinese tech stocks have led the way. Alibaba Group (BABA), which is scheduled to report earnings on Wednesday, rose 7.6%. The positive mood spread to Europe, where the regional benchmark Stoxx 600 opened around 0.5% higher, before paring those early gains to 0.1% in rising at 5:44 a.m. ET. U.S. stock futures were mixed. The rebound in Chinese stocks came after Beijing stepped up efforts to support its growth. the struggling stock market, which had a disastrous 2023 and has been the worst performing in the world so far this year. As of Monday, around $6.1 trillion in market value had been wiped from Chinese and Hong Kong stock markets since their recent highs in February 2021. Central Huijin Investment, the equities arm of state-owned ChinaInvestment Corp, said on Tuesday that it recently expanded its holdings of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in mainland stock markets. We will continue to increase and expand our holdings to resolutely maintain the stable operations of the capital market, he said in a statement. Shortly after this announcement, the China Securities Regulatory Commission issued a statement saying that it strongly supports Central Huijin Investment in its plan to continue increasing the size of its holdings. The regulator said it would also encourage more institutional investors, such as mutual funds, public pension funds and insurers, to go public, the CSRC added. The intensified efforts came after Chinese markets resumed their slide on Monday, when more than 1,800 stocks fell more than 10% in Shanghai and Shenzhen. Angry investors flocked to a social media account of the US embassy in Beijing to express their outrage over the stock market collapse, after other avenues of protest were shut down. Tuesday's recovery in China contrasted with that of other markets in the region. Japan's Nikkei and South Korea's Kospi closed down 0.5% and 0.6% respectively. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 also lost 0.6%. Redoubled attempts to rescue Chinese stocks appear to have bought Beijing time, but they do not address the underlying challenges facing the economy from weak demand, deflationary pressures, sector collapse real estate and growing trade tensions with the United States. A brief period of calm in the markets following calming words from Beijing came to an abrupt end late last month when a Hong Kong court ordered the liquidation of Evergrande, the epitome of China's real estate crisis. This sent investors rushing for the exits again. Anna Cooban contributed to this article.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2024/02/06/investing/china-stocks-rally-government-stimulus/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos