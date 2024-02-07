Subcommittee Chairman Griffith's Opening Remarks on Deficiencies in FDA's Foreign Drug Inspection Program

Washington, D.C. Chairman of the House Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee on Energy and Commerce, Morgan Griffith (R-VA), delivered the following opening remarks to today's subcommittee. audience on the FDA's Foreign Inspection Program.

LACK OF INFORMATION ABOUT FOREIGN MANUFACTURERS

Today's hearing is an opportunity to examine the FDA's foreign drug inspection program.

I would be remiss if I did not note that I am disappointed that the FDA declined to provide a witness after being asked to participate in this hearing.

Regular reviews of the current status and effectiveness of the agency's foreign drug inspection program are an important oversight function.

This is an area in which this committee has been able to work on a bipartisan basis for many years.

More and more of our medicines and their bulk active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) come from foreign countries. This is particularly true for generic drugs, whose manufacturers in China and India account for the majority of facilities supplying the U.S. market.

Additionally, India relies heavily on China for its bulk APIs during drug manufacturing.

Unfortunately, we do not know the actual number of drugs or the number of bulk APIs from foreign manufacturers. The FDA has even admitted this itself.

Congress passed a provision in the CARES Act of 2020 that requires any manufacturer registered with the FDA to report drug substance and volume data, including APIs, annually. Only about 50% of manufacturers are in compliance.

When this subcommittee last held a hearing on this issue in December 2019, before the known onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, there was reason to be cautiously optimistic that the FDA was taking action. measures to increase the number of foreign inspections and expand the foreign inspection program to better meet the demands of our countries. global pharmaceutical supply chain.

The team of FDA inspectors was almost complete. The number of foreign inspections conducted in India increased from 207 in 2016 to 305 in 2019, with around 70% of these inspections being surveillance inspections.

The FDA was implementing mutual recognition agreements with European regulatory agencies that would reduce overlapping inspections and improve the sharing of inspection records, freeing up resources to focus on high-risk facilities.

However, serious gaps remained. Foreign inspections were all announced in advance.

FAILURES OF CONFORMITY BY FOREIGN MANUFACTURERS

Prior to 2020, the FDA notified foreign facilities ten to twelve weeks in advance, compared to zero notice for U.S. facilities.

Alarmingly, despite this advance warning, the FDA still found deficiencies in 66 percent of foreign inspections, including serious deficiencies in 16 percent of those inspections.

The FDA has also been too slow to act: in 2019, it took an average of 136 days to issue an import alert.

Whatever intermittent and halting progress the FDA has made in strengthening its overseas inspection program has been undone by the COVID-19 pandemic, and to date the FDA has been slow, if not unable, to to get foreign inspections back on track.

FDA DEVELOPING SINCE COVID

From March 2020 to February 2022, the FDA's foreign inspection program essentially stopped operating. The FDA conducted only 21 foreign inspections in the 12 months since the March 2020 pause announcement, compared to 977 foreign inspections in 2019. The pre-announced inspections were replaced by alternatives, such as zoom visits.

Currently, according to the FDA, there is only one investigator based in China and five only in India. This labor shortage presents a huge problem when trying to clear the backlog of foreign facilities.

It is no wonder that in the absence of inspections and regulatory actions, we have seen many failures in quality control of imported medicines.

It is promising to see the FDA implementing its overseas unannounced inspection pilot program with China and India. The goal of this pilot program is to increase unannounced surveillance inspections of foreign pharmaceutical facilities.

Since March 2022, the FDA has conducted 35 unannounced and short-term inspections in India. I hope they continue to implement this program and that it leads to changes within the FDA for foreign inspections.

China, on the other hand, is a completely different story. The FDA has not conducted any unannounced or short-notice inspections since the pilot program began.

The FDA has even said that sometimes when its inspectors arrive at facilities, they cannot inspect companies in China.

This is unacceptable.

Additionally, China's new interpretation of its national security law criminalizes the dissemination of routine business documents, including information the FDA needs for meaningful inspections.

We need to start thinking about whether we should continue to rely on drugs and/or APIs from such a closed regime.

Without a functioning foreign inspection program that includes unannounced inspections and imposes real consequences for non-compliance with good manufacturing practices, we have lost the ability to deter negligent actors, putting Americans at risk.

Again, I'm disappointed we don't have the FDA here.

We will have additional hearings on this issue. And in future hearings, if the FDA does not come voluntarily, we will have other means to ensure their presence.