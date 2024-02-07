Business
Subcommittee Chairman Griffith's Opening Remarks on Deficiencies in FDA's Foreign Drug Inspection Program
Washington, D.C. Chairman of the House Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee on Energy and Commerce, Morgan Griffith (R-VA), delivered the following opening remarks to today's subcommittee. audience on the FDA's Foreign Inspection Program.
LACK OF INFORMATION ABOUT FOREIGN MANUFACTURERS
Today's hearing is an opportunity to examine the FDA's foreign drug inspection program.
I would be remiss if I did not note that I am disappointed that the FDA declined to provide a witness after being asked to participate in this hearing.
Regular reviews of the current status and effectiveness of the agency's foreign drug inspection program are an important oversight function.
This is an area in which this committee has been able to work on a bipartisan basis for many years.
More and more of our medicines and their bulk active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) come from foreign countries. This is particularly true for generic drugs, whose manufacturers in China and India account for the majority of facilities supplying the U.S. market.
Additionally, India relies heavily on China for its bulk APIs during drug manufacturing.
Unfortunately, we do not know the actual number of drugs or the number of bulk APIs from foreign manufacturers. The FDA has even admitted this itself.
Congress passed a provision in the CARES Act of 2020 that requires any manufacturer registered with the FDA to report drug substance and volume data, including APIs, annually. Only about 50% of manufacturers are in compliance.
When this subcommittee last held a hearing on this issue in December 2019, before the known onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, there was reason to be cautiously optimistic that the FDA was taking action. measures to increase the number of foreign inspections and expand the foreign inspection program to better meet the demands of our countries. global pharmaceutical supply chain.
The team of FDA inspectors was almost complete. The number of foreign inspections conducted in India increased from 207 in 2016 to 305 in 2019, with around 70% of these inspections being surveillance inspections.
The FDA was implementing mutual recognition agreements with European regulatory agencies that would reduce overlapping inspections and improve the sharing of inspection records, freeing up resources to focus on high-risk facilities.
However, serious gaps remained. Foreign inspections were all announced in advance.
FAILURES OF CONFORMITY BY FOREIGN MANUFACTURERS
Prior to 2020, the FDA notified foreign facilities ten to twelve weeks in advance, compared to zero notice for U.S. facilities.
Alarmingly, despite this advance warning, the FDA still found deficiencies in 66 percent of foreign inspections, including serious deficiencies in 16 percent of those inspections.
The FDA has also been too slow to act: in 2019, it took an average of 136 days to issue an import alert.
Whatever intermittent and halting progress the FDA has made in strengthening its overseas inspection program has been undone by the COVID-19 pandemic, and to date the FDA has been slow, if not unable, to to get foreign inspections back on track.
FDA DEVELOPING SINCE COVID
From March 2020 to February 2022, the FDA's foreign inspection program essentially stopped operating. The FDA conducted only 21 foreign inspections in the 12 months since the March 2020 pause announcement, compared to 977 foreign inspections in 2019. The pre-announced inspections were replaced by alternatives, such as zoom visits.
Currently, according to the FDA, there is only one investigator based in China and five only in India. This labor shortage presents a huge problem when trying to clear the backlog of foreign facilities.
It is no wonder that in the absence of inspections and regulatory actions, we have seen many failures in quality control of imported medicines.
It is promising to see the FDA implementing its overseas unannounced inspection pilot program with China and India. The goal of this pilot program is to increase unannounced surveillance inspections of foreign pharmaceutical facilities.
Since March 2022, the FDA has conducted 35 unannounced and short-term inspections in India. I hope they continue to implement this program and that it leads to changes within the FDA for foreign inspections.
China, on the other hand, is a completely different story. The FDA has not conducted any unannounced or short-notice inspections since the pilot program began.
The FDA has even said that sometimes when its inspectors arrive at facilities, they cannot inspect companies in China.
This is unacceptable.
Additionally, China's new interpretation of its national security law criminalizes the dissemination of routine business documents, including information the FDA needs for meaningful inspections.
We need to start thinking about whether we should continue to rely on drugs and/or APIs from such a closed regime.
Without a functioning foreign inspection program that includes unannounced inspections and imposes real consequences for non-compliance with good manufacturing practices, we have lost the ability to deter negligent actors, putting Americans at risk.
Again, I'm disappointed we don't have the FDA here.
We will have additional hearings on this issue. And in future hearings, if the FDA does not come voluntarily, we will have other means to ensure their presence.
|
Sources
2/ https://energycommerce.house.gov/posts/subcommittee-chair-griffith-opening-remarks-on-the-shortcomings-in-the-fda-s-foreign-drug-inspection-program
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Varun Kumar: Varun Kumar: Indian hockey player Varun Kumar accused of rape, booked under POCSO Act | Hockey news
- Subcommittee Chairman Griffith's Opening Remarks on Deficiencies in FDA's Foreign Drug Inspection Program
- Pakistan polls: Can AI technology make up for Imran Khan's absence?
- Two toll roads inaugurated by President Joko Widodo, acting governor of North Sumatra, optimistic to boost industrial and tourism sectors
- actor Miles Teller visits South U bars
- In Gaziantep, Turkey, weddings dispel some sadness after the earthquake | Türkiye and Syria earthquake news
- Donald Trump's claim for absolute immunity rejected: what next? | US Election News 2024
- Narendra Modi | Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks as if he is part of the opposition and the ruling Congress party: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MP Stalin
- Can ESPN-Fox-WBD Sports Service Break Hollywood's Streaming Jinx?
- Tannenbaum named Patriot League Women's Tennis Player of the Week
- Women use more antidepressants than men before and after a breakup – Study | Depression
- I don't think any of these numbers mean anything: how Washington is preparing for Trump's next trade war.