China, wary of slowing stock markets, appoints new regulatory chief

Before his time in Shanghai and the city's stock exchange, he had worked for years at the CSRC, overseeing the supervision of funds and institutions as well as the elimination of risks for securities companies.

The appointment comes after the regulator announced a raft of measures aimed at preventing a stock market meltdown and improving investor confidence since last week, including new restrictions on short selling and intervention by the state investment arm Central Huijin Investment to increase stock holdings in the market.

Senior leaders also highlighted concerns about the fragility of its financial system, particularly as China faces an increasingly turbulent geopolitical environment, grapples with a real estate crisis and attempts to reinvigorate weakened confidence in the entire economy, all of which have hampered a solid and lasting recovery. .

This is one of the morale-boosting measures, said Fu Weigang, executive director of the Shanghai Institute of Finance and Law. Fu added that, historically, Beijing would reshuffle personnel whenever there was a big stock market rout.

As chairman of the securities regulator, Wu faces the immediate task of restoring confidence among the country's 220 million individual investors, the world's largest such group, whose wealth faces a new erosion after the prolonged decline in stocks.

China's stock market, the world's second-largest with a combined market value of US$8 trillion, has seen its capitalization collapse by around US$3 trillion over the past three years as related lockdowns to Covid have paralyzed production and slowed down consumer spending and the post-pandemic. the recovery falters.

Wu's appointment comes at a critical time for Chinese yuan stocks, which have rebounded from a five-year low after the government stepped up efforts to bail out the beleaguered market this week.

In the new bailout package, the country's $1.24 trillion wealth fund boosted purchases of exchange-traded funds to stabilize confidence, and the CSRC imposed new restrictions on short selling while pledging to step up enforcement of commercial misconduct, including manipulation. to insider trading.

The CSI 300 index of domestic stocks rose 1 percent on Wednesday, extending its 3.5 percent rally from the previous day. Chinese markets will be closed starting Friday for the week-long Lunar New Year holiday.

The new bailout came after Premier Li Qiang last month called for more significant measures to shore up stocks. This indicates that top executives may have already understood that further declines in stocks would jeopardize the social and financial stability of the world's second-largest economy, which is struggling financially. high youth unemployment and geopolitical tensions.

After being appointed vice mayor of Shanghai in 2018, Wu oversaw the free zone agencies, the planning and reform commission, as well as tax administration and contingency management.

As head of the Shanghai Stock Exchange, he built a reputation for tough market oversight among investors, who were burned in the 2015 crisis that wiped $5 trillion off the market. market in a boom-and-bust cycle fueled by excessive speculation and illegal activities. margin trading.

During his tenure, the Shanghai Stock Exchange rolled out a series of measures to curb excesses, strengthening its role in monitoring unusual price movements and cracking down on trading behavior that inflated demand for stocks.

These measures helped push Shanghai's composite index up 13 percent by the time Wu left his new post as vice mayor.

Wu is taking up these positions at a time of crisis for the stock market, and the message he is delivering is that there will likely be more follow-on moves to boost the market in the near term, said Wu Kan, investment manager at Soochow. Securities in Shanghai. Investors are certainly hoping Wu can do more to help the stock market.

In the long term, Wu will need to undertake more reforms in China's stock market, which still has some systemic flaws.