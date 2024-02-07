No trading on the Indonesia Stock Exchange on election day – Markets





The Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) announced that the market will not open on election day, which falls on February 14. “Therefore, it is hereby announced that February 14, 2024 is designated as a public holiday on the stock exchange,” IDX President Director Iman Rachman said as quoted by Antara News on Tuesday. The announcement follows the Financial Services Authority (OJK) Circular No. S-33/PM.122/2024 dated February 5, 2024. Read also: Candidates lower tension during final debate The decision to close the market on polling day is in accordance with Article 167 of Law No. 7/2017 on General Elections, which stipulates that polling day is designated as a national holiday. Iman explained that changes to the stock market holiday calendar for 2024 could be determined later if the central bank revises its operational calendar or the government announces further changes to national holidays and collective holidays in 2024. Each Wednesday Stay informed with the latest news and developments regarding Indonesia's highly anticipated 2024 general elections. for subscribing to our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. See more newsletters “Stock market holidays will be determined later if clearing activities are canceled by BI or due to government announcements regarding the cancellation of work activities on a certain day,” Iman said. There will be three public holidays in February, including Ascension Day of the Prophet Muhammad on February 8 and Chinese New Year on February 10. There will be a total of 239 trading days throughout this year. The Capital Sensitivity Analysis (CSA) index, released by the Jakarta-based CSA Institute, showed that the business optimism level for February stood at 59.7, down from 83. 7 of January. This indicates that the market is less optimistic about the IDX's performance this month. According to the Association of Securities Analysts, several factors are influencing the decline in sentiment, including elections, anticipation of rupee instability and monetary policy uncertainty in the United States.

