



NEW YORK (AP) Wall Street drifted higher on a quiet Tuesday as the bond market calmed after sharp swings. The S&P 500 rose 11.42 points, or 0.2%, to 4,954.23 and nearly returned to its all-time high set late last week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 141.24, or 0.4%, to 38,521.36, and the Nasdaq composite edged up 11.32, or 0.1%, to 15,609.00. Stocks have been under some pressure recently as hints continue to circulate that the Federal Reserve is unlikely to make interest rate cuts as quickly as traders had hoped. THE the economy has remained remarkably strong, even though the Fed raised rates to slow it down and bring down inflation. This has prompted some predictions of an initial easing of rates starting in March and lasting through the summer. If easing short-term interest rates don't boost stock prices, one would hope that healthy corporate profits will.

GE Healthcare Technologies was the day's top performer in the S&P 500 and jumped 11.6% after reporting healthier earnings and revenue for the latest quarter than analysts expected. Palantir Technologies, one of the companies sparking a frenzy on Wall Street around artificial intelligence technology, soared 30.8% after its latest quarter results roughly matched analysts' expectations. The data analytics company generated slightly more revenue than analysts expected, and its CEO said he sees growing demand for AI platforms across all industries. Music streaming and podcast platform Spotify climbed 3.9% after reporting stronger-than-expected growth in its subscriber base, although its revenue missed analysts' targets. These gains helped offset an 11.5% drop in FMC, whose products help protect crops. The company's profits and revenue fell short of analysts' forecasts, partly because of drought in Brazil. Fiserv was another latecomer. The payments and fintech company fell 2.1% after its revenue for the latest quarter fell just short of analysts' expectations. Its profit nevertheless exceeded forecasts.

While earnings season is midway for the big companies in the S&P 500, many heavyweights are still reporting results this week, including CVS Health, The Walt Disney Co. and PepsiCo. On the bond market, the yield on 10-year Treasury bills has eased after its rise in recent days. It fell to 4.09% from 4.17% Monday evening. Strong reports on the labor market, the service sector and other sectors of the U.S. economy pushed yields higher, up from 3.88% less than a week ago. Traders are now betting on a less than 20% chance that the Federal Reserve will start cutting rates in March, down from 68% a month ago, according to CME Group data. Although a delay in rate cuts hurts the stock market, especially after sky-high expectations for a cut contributed to a long rally, the strong economic data also carries upside potential for investors. This should mean higher profits for companies. Consider Wall Street's reaction to Friday's report showing that employers hired far more workers last month than expected. Investments tied to the S&P 500 initially fell after the explosive data was released, but the index climbed throughout the day to hit another all-time high.

This could indicate that the market is getting used to the idea that good is actually good when it comes to data on the economy and perhaps less reliant on rate cuts, according to UBS strategists led by Maxwell Grinacoff. But they recognize that stocks considered lower quality don't reap as much profit. In overseas stock markets, Chinese indexes rose following the latest measures announced to help prop up some of the world's worst-performing markets. Investors are hoping for even more action from the government. Stocks jumped 4% in Hong Kong and 3.2% in Shanghai, although both markets are still down more than 5% for the young year. Concerns about a weak economic recovery and turmoil in the real estate sector weighed on Chinese stocks. Stocks were mixed and moved more modestly elsewhere in Asia and Europe. In London, the FTSE 100 rose 0.9% after the actions of energy giant BP jumped following its latest earnings report.

