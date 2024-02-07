Xi now wants to save the Chinese stock market





People walk in front of the Shanghai Stock Exchange. (Photo by Serge Attal/Getty Images) Getty Images There seems to be no end to the economic and financial ineptitude of China's leaders. Having failed for years to stem the harmful effects of the real estate crisis in China, these leaders, according to the news, appear ready to support China's stock market by ordering state-owned companies to repatriate funds held overseas and use them to buy Chinese stocks. The effort is rumored to cost 2 trillion yuan ($280 billion). This is a strange move indeed by a communist government and one that will fail unless Beijing also addresses the fundamental problems facing the Chinese economy. The Chinese stock market has been suffering for some time. Over the past three years, according to the Wall Street Journal Accounting The country's Shanghai stock index fell more than 21 percent. Valuations fell as a result. Price-to-earnings ratios, a well-established indicator of investor confidence in future earnings, have fallen on average to 10.4 times current earnings, well below the 12.5 times average over the past decade. Rumors about the government's big spending program did trigger speculative buying that sent the index up nearly 5% in just three days, but stocks then fell again and remain severely depressed from their highs of 2021. At the same time, depressed valuation measures, such as price-earnings multiples, are a reasonable reflection of fundamental problems in the economy. The pace of growth has slowed significantly compared to historical averages, and earnings growth, the fundamental support for stock values, has slowed with it. The current real estate crisis in China is of course a big part of this sad picture. It started about three years ago with Beijing's decision to suddenly remove its active support for residential construction. This action precipitated the bankruptcy of large development companies and, as Beijing failed to offset the financial fallout from these bankruptcies, Chinese finance lost the capacity to provide the credit flows needed to support growth. Worse still, real estate bankruptcies and the financial constraints they imposed caused a significant decline in home purchases and, consequently, a fall in property prices. This was only the beginning of China's problems. Falling property values ​​have reduced household net worth so much that Chinese consumers have cut back on spending. At the same time, Chinese exports suffered as foreign buyers sought to diversify supply chains and as foreign governments became increasingly hostile to Chinese trade, including in Washington, Brussels and Tokyo. As if that were not enough, Beijing's growing obsession with security has so intruded into corporate operations that the flow of foreign investment into China has slowed. Beijing's near-obsession with centralized control has also limited the growth of investment in domestic private companies. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> In this context, it is not surprising that Chinese stocks have suffered. The fact that Beijing has not even begun to address these problems further explains why stocks no longer command the optimistic valuations they did during the years when China's economy was growing near double digits and giving every reason to be optimistic. These troubled economic and financial fundamentals also ensure that Beijing's stock buyback program will have no lasting effect. If the rumors are true, it's big enough to cause a stir. The amount discussed represents about 8 percent of the outstanding value of all Chinese stocks. But unless Beijing also launches a compelling program to address the most fundamental problems, stocks will fall again as soon as the purchasing program runs its course. This is what happened the last time Beijing used such an ill-conceived strategy in 2015, when stock prices began to fall even before the purchase program ended. Things look dangerous for potential investors in Chinese stocks. Any initial rise in stock prices due to this official purchase will cause many people to buy in order to take advantage of the gains. But in the absence of fundamental remedies, the ensuing fall in prices is likely to occur quickly and derail the official purchasing program and harm the investors who had joined it.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/miltonezrati/2024/02/07/now-xi-wants-to-save-chinas-stock-market/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos