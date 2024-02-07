Asian stocks mostly higher, tracking Wall Street gains

NEW YORK (AP) Wall Street is up Wednesday after Ford engineChipotle Mexican Grill and other big stocks soared following their latest earnings reports.

The S&P 500 was up 0.6% at midday and on track to return to a record high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 166 points, or 0.4%, as of 11 a.m. Eastern Time, and the Nasdaq composite was up 0.7%.

The indexes' relatively modest movements have hidden sharp swings in stocks beneath the surface. New York Community Bancorp, for example, went from an initial gain to a 10.4% loss on its latest zigzag. It's down more than 60% since it shook banking sector investors last week with a surprise loss.

It is grappling with challenges related to the acquisition of Signature Bank, one of the banks that collapsed during last year's industry mini-crisis. But New York Community Bancorp also suffers from a problem that plagues banks around the world: weak commercial real estate.

Moodys on Wednesday evening downgraded the bank's credit rating to speculative status, from the lowest level in investment grade. Analysts also expressed concern about the departures of the bank's top risk and audit executives.

Shares of New York Community Bancorps then went on a wild after-hours ride, falling then rising after the bank said it had increased its deposits and gave details of how much cash it had .

Shares of other regional banks were hit, to a lesser extent, by the drama, bringing back uncomfortable memories of last year's banking crisis. The KBW Nasdaq Regional Banking Index fell 1.5%.

UBS analyst Brody Preston said New York Community Bancorp's latest quarterly losses and dividend cut are due to issues specifically related to it and are not necessarily a proverbial canary in the coal mine for other banks in the sector. But the focus is likely to remain on banks' potential losses tied to commercial real estate, particularly after Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen recently highlighted them as an area of ​​concern.

Elsewhere on Wall Street, Chipotle Mexican Grill rose 7.8% after reporting higher profits and revenue for the latest quarter than analysts expected. Its restaurants sold more meals to their customers than a year earlier.

CVS Health also gained 3.2% exceeded profit and revenue expectations in the final three months of 2023. The drugstore chain and drugstore benefits manager also cut their full-year earnings forecast.

Ford Motor rose 2.2% following its better-than-expected results, while Enphase Energy climbed 18.1% despite falling slightly less than expected. Investors are hoping that weak demand for solar and battery suppliers is bottoming out.

They helped offset a 12.6% decline in VF Corp., the company behind Vans, The North Face and other brands. It published weaker results than analysts expected.

Snap fell 34.2% after its fourth-quarter revenue fell short of analysts' expectations. The company behind Snapchat also gave a lukewarm forecast for 2024 after saying Monday that it was. 10% layoff of its workforce.

Wall Street was also trying to gauge the potential impacts of an announcement that ESPN, Fox and Warner Bros. Discovery are planning to launch. a streaming platform for sports. Many details still remain to be resolved, as does the impact this will have on the prices of broadcast rights to sports leagues. But fuboTV, a streaming service offering sports, fell 29.5%.

In the bond market, Treasury yields have been mixed. The 10-year Treasury yield remained at 4.09%, where it stood Tuesday evening. The trend has been erratic recently, as signals of a remarkably resilient economy force traders to push back their forecasts for when the Federal Reserve might cut interest rates.

Although a delay in rate cuts hurts the stock market, strong economic data also has an upside for investors. This should mean higher profits for companies.

In foreign stock markets, indices were slightly lower in Europe and mixed in Asia.

Shares rose 1.4% in Shanghai but fell 0.3% in Hong Kong after the authorities are moving this week to support some of the world's worst performing markets this year.

AP Business writers Yuri Kageyama and Matt Ott contributed.