Stocks fly to Athens airport after Greek stock market debut





Greece took a 30% stake in Athens International Airport SA, subsequently attracting strong investor interest.

ADVERTISEMENT Shares of Athens International Airport SA are off to a flying start on the Greek capital's stock exchange, following strong investor interest in what is being called the country's biggest initial public offering (IPO) in two decades. The price rose 15% in early trading, Bloomberg reported. It comes after Greece completed a major privatization last Friday, selling its 30% stake in the tourism-dependent country's largest airport operator in an initial public offering, releasing shares on the Athens stock exchange on Wednesday . Trading began at 9:40 a.m., which was above the initial IPO price of 8.20 (for which specific investors could purchase before the shares were made available to the public). The initial price implied a market capitalization of 2.46 billion for the airport. The IPO attracted strong demand, raising 785 million euros for the Greek state privatization fund HRADF to sell the state's 30% stake in the 23-year-old airport. The success is seen as one of the latest signs that the Greek economy is on the right track after suffering serious damage a decade ago due to the financial crisis. Some 32 million tourists visited Greece in 2023, compared to around 28 million a year earlier. Overall traffic at Greek airports reached a historic high of 72.6 million people last year, up 14% on the year, according to figures from the PA Civil Aviation Authority Greece. During Greece's financial crisis from 2010 to 2018, the country privatized a wide range of public assets. The process has continued at a slower pace since then, with the state recently divesting its stakes in major Greek banks and pursuing port and highway concession deals.

