Stock market today: Wall Street advances as yields remain stable and bank stocks fluctuate

NEW YORK (AP) Wall Street is higher Wednesday after Ford Motor, Chipotle Mexican Grill and other big stocks climbed following their latest earnings reports.

The S&P 500 was up 0.7% in afternoon trading and on track to return to a record high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 136 points, or 0.4%, as of 12:45 p.m. Eastern Time, and the Nasdaq composite was up 0.7%.

The indexes' relatively modest movements have hidden sharp swings in stocks beneath the surface. New York Community Bancorp, for example, went from an initial gain to an 8.4% loss for its latest zigzag. It's down more than 60% since it shook banking sector investors last week with a surprise loss.

It is grappling with challenges related to the acquisition of Signature Bank, one of the banks that collapsed during last year's industry mini-crisis. But New York Community Bancorp also suffers from a problem that plagues banks around the world: weak commercial real estate.

Moodys on Wednesday evening downgraded the bank's credit rating to speculative status, from the lowest level in investment grade. Analysts also expressed concern about the departures of the bank's top risk and audit executives.

Shares of New York Community Bancorps then went on a wild after-hours ride, falling then rising after the bank said it had increased its deposits and gave details of how much cash it had .

Shares of other regional banks were hit, to a lesser extent, by the drama, bringing back uncomfortable memories of last year's banking crisis. The KBW Nasdaq Regional Banking Index fell 0.6%.

UBS analyst Brody Preston said New York Community Bancorp's latest quarterly losses and dividend cut are due to issues specifically related to it and are not necessarily a proverbial canary in the coal mine for other banks in the sector. But the focus is likely to remain on banks' potential losses tied to commercial real estate, particularly after Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen recently highlighted them as an area of ​​concern.

Elsewhere on Wall Street, Chipotle Mexican Grill rose 8.4% after reporting higher earnings and revenue for the latest quarter than analysts expected. Its restaurants sold more meals to their customers than a year earlier.

CVS Health gained 2.2% after also beating earnings and revenue expectations in the final three months of 2023. The drugstore chain and pharmacy benefits manager also cut its earnings forecast for the full year.

Ford Motor rose 3.2% following its better-than-expected results, while Enphase Energy climbed 16.1% despite falling slightly less than expected. Investors are hoping that weak demand for solar and battery suppliers is bottoming out.

They helped offset a 12.6% decline in VF Corp., the company behind Vans, The North Face and other brands. It published weaker results than analysts expected.

Snap fell 35.2% after its fourth-quarter revenue fell short of analysts' expectations. The company behind Snapchat also gave tepid forecasts for 2024 after announcing Monday that it was laying off 10% of its workforce.

Wall Street was also trying to gauge the potential impacts of an announcement that ESPN, Fox and Warner Bros. Discovery were considering launching a sports streaming platform. Many details still remain to be resolved, as does the impact this will have on the prices of broadcast rights to sports leagues. But fuboTV, a streaming service offering sports, fell 24.5%.

In the bond market, Treasury yields have been mixed. The 10-year Treasury yield remained at 4.09%, where it stood Tuesday evening. The trend has been erratic recently, as signals of a remarkably resilient economy force traders to push back their forecasts for when the Federal Reserve might cut interest rates.

Although a delay in rate cuts hurts the stock market, strong economic data also has an upside for investors. This should mean higher profits for companies.

In foreign stock markets, indices were slightly lower in Europe and mixed in Asia.

Stocks rose 1.4% in Shanghai but fell 0.3% in Hong Kong following measures taken this week by authorities to support some of the world's worst-performing markets this year.

____

AP Business writers Yuri Kageyama and Matt Ott contributed.