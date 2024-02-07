Business
Can China's struggling stock market turn the tide after Chinese New Year?, Economy News
Life is not just about the stock market, but also about parents, spouses, children and friends. We recommend that investors temporarily leave the stock market, abandon their obsessions, change their mood and welcome the New Year in a relaxed and peaceful atmosphere.
Amid China's recent stock market crisis and waves of criticism and doubts, a Chinese-listed company urged investors to take a break from stock trading activities during an online forum on February 2.
File a complaint with foreign embassies on social networks
In an attempt to placate investors, the company added: “There is nothing a company or individual investors can do to change the volatility of this market. We can only accept and adapt to this market environment.
The fact that nothing can be done to change the situation is perhaps the reason why the vast majority of investors and businesses, held hostage by the general environment, feel helpless. Over the past weekend, helpless investors took to the Weibo accounts of foreign embassies in China to air their grievances.
On February 2, the comments section of a social media post by the US Embassy in China about giraffe conservation became an opportunity for Chinese netizens to express their frustrations over the economic slowdown and the collapse of stock markets. In just a few days, the post garnered more than 100,000 comments and hundreds of thousands of likes. The comments section of the embassy's Chinese New Year post was also hijacked in this way.
After their posts were removed, some netizens then took to the Weibo account of the Indian embassy in China, lamenting that it was the Indian stock market that was truly brimming with optimism.
A netizen from Chongqing wrote the following verse in the comments section: Thousands of stocks fell to bid farewell to the old year; tens of thousands of people went into liquidation to welcome the new one.
A netizen from Fujian responded with the horizontal scroll: It's green all around. (Green in China indicates falling stock prices.)
With the Chinese New Year just a few days away, the ability of Chinese investors to welcome the new year in a relaxed and peaceful atmosphere depends on the market situation in the coming days.
The CSRC further promised that malicious short sellers who dare to flout the law will lose their shirts and rot in jail.
Upward trend after government intervention
Chinese officials most likely anticipated the impending fight to protect the stock market ahead of the Chinese New Year. According to sources, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), among other supervisory bodies, was expected to report on the market situation as well as possible new measures to Chinese President Xi Jinping on February 6. A knowledgeable source also told Bloomberg that the CSRC has been working around the clock, even on weekends, while the National Financial Regulation Administration has held more than ten meetings in the past two months to discuss how to stabilize the capital market.
Since February 4, the CSRC has repeatedly expressed its positions on issues such as share pledges and financial guarantees. Authorities also issued regulatory warnings, saying they would crack down on fraudulent issuance, financial fraud, among other misinformation violations, as well as market manipulation and malicious short selling.
The CSRC attributed the stock market's underperformance to market manipulation and malicious short-selling, which seriously eroded people's wealth, and is in the opposite camp of individual investors. The CSRC further promised that malicious short sellers who dare to flout the law will lose their shirts and rot in jail.
Amid a sluggish stock market, Chinese sovereign wealth fund Central Huijin Investment Ltd. announced on February 6 that it would spare no effort to support A shares, adding that it fully recognized the current value of the A share market allocation. It said it had recently expanded the scope of its additional holdings in exchange-traded funds and that it would continue to increase its holdings and expand its size.
…no one can know for sure how long the authorities will continue to intervene, whether they will manage to turn around the situation in a struggling stock market and whether this upward trend will continue beyond the Chinese New Year.
After the various national team announcements, the Chinese stock market began to experience a broad-based rise, with the Shanghai Composite Index at one point reaching the 2,800 mark. The index rose 3.23%, the Shenzhen Component Index by 6.22% and the ChiNext Index by 6.71%. North-facing funds, long seen as an indicator of foreign investors' confidence in Chinese assets, also significantly increased their positions, with net purchases reaching about 12.6 billion RMB (about 1.77 billion dollars) on February 6.
If this upward trend persists until the Chinese New Year, it would at least offer some respite to shareholders, who could then approach the new year with peace of mind. But no one knows how long the authorities will continue to intervene, whether they will manage to turn around the situation in the ailing stock market and whether this upward trend will continue beyond the Chinese New Year.
Maintain Chinese growth
The current situation in the Chinese stock market is largely due to confidence issues. Official messages aimed at stabilizing the market and interventions by the national team are helping to restore waning confidence. However, relying on these measures to prop up the stock market does not address some fundamental issues plaguing the market, including the sluggish real estate market, slow progress in the transition from old to new economic drivers, and political uncertainties that constitute so many challenges facing the Chinese. economy.
In a February 5 report, Goldman Sachs stressed that government interventions can help break the stock market's downward spiral, but that reforms, policy coherence and plans to address macroeconomic structural challenges are necessary conditions for rebound in the valuation of Chinese stocks.
As China's stock market is volatile and the economy faces headwinds, many investors are also wondering whether China's boom years are in the past.
…investors are now withdrawing billions of dollars from a struggling China and redirecting most of that capital to India, which is now seen by Wall Street titans as a major investment destination for the next decade.
A recent Bloomberg report highlighted a significant shift in global markets. After two decades of betting on China as the world's fastest-growing country, investors are now withdrawing billions of dollars from a struggling China and redirecting most of that capital to India, which is now considered by Wall Street titans as a major investment destination for the next. decade.
Since its reform and opening up, China has welcomed foreign investment with open arms, providing a vast market and range of opportunities. Chinese entrepreneurs dared to take risks and the workforce was diligent and hardworking. These ascendant forces have contributed to China's dynamic growth.
However, compared to recent decades, China's stock market and economy now look sluggish and lackluster, necessitating a further upward push. Only through bold reforms can a new consensus be formed and new momentum unleashed to maintain China's growth.
This article was first published in Lianhe Zaobao under the title .
Related:The three-year fall in Chinese stocks resists political prescriptions for a rebound |[Big read] When will the Chinese stock market boom again?
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thinkchina.sg/can-chinas-ailing-stock-market-turn-tide-after-chinese-new-year
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Winners of the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards 2024: Halle Bailey
- “Arcade” of old game boards discovered in Kenya
- Black fathers more likely to play, dress and share a meal with their child, data shows
- Can China's struggling stock market turn the tide after Chinese New Year?, Economy News
- AI influencers: Social AI influencers are helping Samsung and Google promote their products
- Innovation or security? How the UK wants to regulate AI
- Nayib Bukele | Xi Jinping congratulates Bukele on election victory, proposes deepening cooperation, ties | Salvador | last | WORLD
- PM Modi's 10 most virulent attacks on Congress in Rajya Sabha | Latest news India
- 2 suspected extremists shot dead in attack on Turkey's best-known courthouse | News, Sports, Jobs
- Indonesians head to polls amid concerns over declining democracy, election integrity and vote buying
- Kilgore names 23-man roster for 2024 Concacaf Gold Cup
- Viking Hockey returns home for Weekend Series