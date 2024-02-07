Can China's struggling stock market turn the tide after Chinese New Year?, Economy News

Life is not just about the stock market, but also about parents, spouses, children and friends. We recommend that investors temporarily leave the stock market, abandon their obsessions, change their mood and welcome the New Year in a relaxed and peaceful atmosphere.

Amid China's recent stock market crisis and waves of criticism and doubts, a Chinese-listed company urged investors to take a break from stock trading activities during an online forum on February 2.

File a complaint with foreign embassies on social networks

In an attempt to placate investors, the company added: “There is nothing a company or individual investors can do to change the volatility of this market. We can only accept and adapt to this market environment.

The fact that nothing can be done to change the situation is perhaps the reason why the vast majority of investors and businesses, held hostage by the general environment, feel helpless. Over the past weekend, helpless investors took to the Weibo accounts of foreign embassies in China to air their grievances.

On February 2, the comments section of a social media post by the US Embassy in China about giraffe conservation became an opportunity for Chinese netizens to express their frustrations over the economic slowdown and the collapse of stock markets. In just a few days, the post garnered more than 100,000 comments and hundreds of thousands of likes. The comments section of the embassy's Chinese New Year post was also hijacked in this way.

A public screen displaying inventory figures in Shanghai, China, January 29, 2024. (Raul Ariano/Bloomberg)

After their posts were removed, some netizens then took to the Weibo account of the Indian embassy in China, lamenting that it was the Indian stock market that was truly brimming with optimism.

A netizen from Chongqing wrote the following verse in the comments section: Thousands of stocks fell to bid farewell to the old year; tens of thousands of people went into liquidation to welcome the new one.

A netizen from Fujian responded with the horizontal scroll: It's green all around. (Green in China indicates falling stock prices.)

With the Chinese New Year just a few days away, the ability of Chinese investors to welcome the new year in a relaxed and peaceful atmosphere depends on the market situation in the coming days.

The CSRC further promised that malicious short sellers who dare to flout the law will lose their shirts and rot in jail.

Upward trend after government intervention

Chinese officials most likely anticipated the impending fight to protect the stock market ahead of the Chinese New Year. According to sources, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), among other supervisory bodies, was expected to report on the market situation as well as possible new measures to Chinese President Xi Jinping on February 6. A knowledgeable source also told Bloomberg that the CSRC has been working around the clock, even on weekends, while the National Financial Regulation Administration has held more than ten meetings in the past two months to discuss how to stabilize the capital market.

Since February 4, the CSRC has repeatedly expressed its positions on issues such as share pledges and financial guarantees. Authorities also issued regulatory warnings, saying they would crack down on fraudulent issuance, financial fraud, among other misinformation violations, as well as market manipulation and malicious short selling.

A man takes a photo with an electronic ticker displaying stock figures in the background, in the Lujiazui financial district in Pudong, Shanghai, China, January 29, 2024. (Raul Ariano/Bloomberg)

The CSRC attributed the stock market's underperformance to market manipulation and malicious short-selling, which seriously eroded people's wealth, and is in the opposite camp of individual investors. The CSRC further promised that malicious short sellers who dare to flout the law will lose their shirts and rot in jail.

Amid a sluggish stock market, Chinese sovereign wealth fund Central Huijin Investment Ltd. announced on February 6 that it would spare no effort to support A shares, adding that it fully recognized the current value of the A share market allocation. It said it had recently expanded the scope of its additional holdings in exchange-traded funds and that it would continue to increase its holdings and expand its size.

…no one can know for sure how long the authorities will continue to intervene, whether they will manage to turn around the situation in a struggling stock market and whether this upward trend will continue beyond the Chinese New Year.

After the various national team announcements, the Chinese stock market began to experience a broad-based rise, with the Shanghai Composite Index at one point reaching the 2,800 mark. The index rose 3.23%, the Shenzhen Component Index by 6.22% and the ChiNext Index by 6.71%. North-facing funds, long seen as an indicator of foreign investors' confidence in Chinese assets, also significantly increased their positions, with net purchases reaching about 12.6 billion RMB (about 1.77 billion dollars) on February 6.

If this upward trend persists until the Chinese New Year, it would at least offer some respite to shareholders, who could then approach the new year with peace of mind. But no one knows how long the authorities will continue to intervene, whether they will manage to turn around the situation in the ailing stock market and whether this upward trend will continue beyond the Chinese New Year.

Maintain Chinese growth

The current situation in the Chinese stock market is largely due to confidence issues. Official messages aimed at stabilizing the market and interventions by the national team are helping to restore waning confidence. However, relying on these measures to prop up the stock market does not address some fundamental issues plaguing the market, including the sluggish real estate market, slow progress in the transition from old to new economic drivers, and political uncertainties that constitute so many challenges facing the Chinese. economy.

In a February 5 report, Goldman Sachs stressed that government interventions can help break the stock market's downward spiral, but that reforms, policy coherence and plans to address macroeconomic structural challenges are necessary conditions for rebound in the valuation of Chinese stocks.

As China's stock market is volatile and the economy faces headwinds, many investors are also wondering whether China's boom years are in the past.

…investors are now withdrawing billions of dollars from a struggling China and redirecting most of that capital to India, which is now seen by Wall Street titans as a major investment destination for the next decade.

A man walks past a digital screen inside the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, January 23, 2024. (Indranil Mukherjee/AFP)

A recent Bloomberg report highlighted a significant shift in global markets. After two decades of betting on China as the world's fastest-growing country, investors are now withdrawing billions of dollars from a struggling China and redirecting most of that capital to India, which is now considered by Wall Street titans as a major investment destination for the next. decade.

Since its reform and opening up, China has welcomed foreign investment with open arms, providing a vast market and range of opportunities. Chinese entrepreneurs dared to take risks and the workforce was diligent and hardworking. These ascendant forces have contributed to China's dynamic growth.

However, compared to recent decades, China's stock market and economy now look sluggish and lackluster, necessitating a further upward push. Only through bold reforms can a new consensus be formed and new momentum unleashed to maintain China's growth.

