One of Wall Street's most bullish strategists says a stock market correction is imminent





Fundstrat's Tom Lee says investors should prepare for a correction.Cindy Ord/Getty Images A stock market correction appears imminent after the S&P 500 rose 21% over a 14-week period, said Tom Lee of Fundstrat.

Lee said history suggested the market was poised for a short-term top.

He said the S&P 500 could reach “5,000, maybe a little higher,” but “a pullback would follow.” A stock market correction appears imminent, according to one of Wall Street's most bullish equity strategists. Fundstrat's Tom Lee told clients Tuesday that after the S&P500 jumped 21% over a 14-week period, a slowdown was likely in the coming weeks. “I think we could approach something close to 5,000, maybe a little higher, and then I think a pullback follows,” Lee said of the S&P 500. Lee looked at market history and found seven cases since 1927 where the S&P 500 rose 13 out of 14 weeks, as it just did. In four of these seven cases, the stock market peaked over the next two weeks. Lee said a impending market correction also made sense because it would mimic a stock trading pattern that last occurred during the bear market low in October 2022. The stock market jumped 20% for 16 weeks starting in October 2022 before correcting 9%, then it rebounded 21% over a 19-week period before selling off 11%. Lee said that given that the S&P 500 index was recently up 21%, a decline would not be unusual. Strategic Fund Lee said he expected a 7% decline, which would propel the S&P 500 to around 4,600 based on current levels. As for the fundamental question of what would cause such a decline, Lee said the timing of the Federal Reserve interest rate cuts could cause investor concern, especially if the central bank waited too long and the economy began to weaken. Despite the bearish short-term outlook, Lee reiterated his bullish view of the stock market in 2024, saying the S&P 500 could eventually reach a range of 5,200 to 5,400. “At the end of the day, it’s a good year, we’re in a bull market,” Lee said. Read the original article on Business Insider

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/one-wall-streets-most-bullish-031451561.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos