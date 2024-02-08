Asian stocks mostly higher, tracking Wall Street gains

NEW YORK (AP) Wall Street hit another record milestone Wednesday as Ford engineChipotle Mexican Grill and other big stocks soared following their latest earnings reports.

The S&P 500 came within a fraction of a point of the 5,000 level before ending the day at 4,995.06. The index rose 40.83 points, or 0.8%, to set another all-time closing high.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 156.00 points, or 0.4%, to 38,677.36, and the Nasdaq composite gained 147.65, or 0.9%, to 15,756.64.

A relatively quiet day in the bond market helped keep the stock market calm, despite some concerns about investors' ability to digest a $42 billion auction of 10-year Treasury bonds by the U.S. government.

Beneath the surface, however, there were still very sudden movements. Community Bank of New York went from an initial gain to a sharp loss of 14% and returned to a gain of 6.7%. It's the latest dizzying move for the bank, which is still down more than half since it shook sector investors last week with a surprise loss.

The bank is grappling with challenges related to its acquisition of Signature Bank, one of the banks that collapsed during last year's industry mini-crisis. But New York Community Bancorp also suffers from a problem that plagues all kinds of banks around the world: weak commercial real estate.

Moodys downgraded the bank's credit rating to junk status from the lowest level in investment grade. Analysts also expressed concern about recent departures of key risk and audit executives. In response, the bank said it had increased its deposits and gave details of the amount of liquidity it has.

Shares of other regional banks were hit, to a lesser extent, by the drama, bringing back uncomfortable memories of last year's banking crisis. The KBW Nasdaq Regional Banking Index oscillated between losses and gains throughout the day before ending down 0.1%.

UBS analyst Brody Preston said New York Community Bancorp's latest quarterly losses and dividend cut are due to issues specifically related to it and are not necessarily a proverbial canary in the coal mine for other banks in the sector.

But the focus is likely to remain on potential banking losses linked to commercial real estate, particularly after Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen recently highlighted them as a cause for concern.

Elsewhere on Wall Street, Chipotle Mexican Grill rose 7.2% after reporting higher profits and revenue for the latest quarter than analysts expected. Its restaurants sold more meals to their customers than a year earlier.

CVS Health also gained 3.1% exceeded profit and revenue expectations in the final three months of 2023. The drugstore chain and drugstore benefits manager also cut their full-year earnings forecast.

Ford Motor rose 6% following better-than-expected results, while Enphase Energy climbed 16.9% despite falling slightly less than expected. Investors are hoping that weak demand for solar and battery suppliers is bottoming out.

They helped offset a 9.7% drop in VF Corp., the company behind Vans, The North Face and other brands. It published weaker results than analysts expected.

Snap fell 34.6% after its fourth-quarter revenue fell short of analysts' expectations. The company behind Snapchat also gave a lukewarm forecast for 2024 after saying Monday that it was. 10% layoff of its workforce.

Wall Street was also trying to gauge the impacts of an announcement that ESPN, Fox and Warner Bros. Discovery were planning to launch. a streaming platform for sports. Many details still remain to be resolved, as does the impact of this agreement on the prices of broadcast rights for sports leagues. But fuboTV, a streaming service offering sports, fell 22.7%.

In the bond market, Treasury yields remained relatively stable. The yield on 10-year Treasury bonds increased slightly, from 4.09% Tuesday evening to 4.11%, following its latest auction. Bonds have been erratic recently as signals of a remarkably resilient economy force traders to push back their forecasts for when the Federal Reserve might cut interest rates.

Although a delay in rate cuts hurts the stock market, strong economic data also has an upside for investors. This should mean higher profits for companies. Such hopes have helped stocks continue their wild rally that began in October, supplanting earlier hopes that a slowdown in inflation could mean an imminent rate cut.

In foreign stock markets, indices were slightly lower in Europe and mixed in Asia.

Shares rose 1.4% in Shanghai but fell 0.3% in Hong Kong after the authorities are moving this week to support some of the world's worst performing markets this year.

AP Business writers Yuri Kageyama and Matt Ott contributed.

This story has been corrected to say that the U.S. government auctioned $42 billion in 10-year Treasury bonds on Wednesday, not $42 trillion.