Draft contract to build a Gigabit network – Nottinghamshire and West Lincolnshire
Building Digital UK (BDUK) has led significant market engagement in the region to identify potential areas for government intervention to deploy gigabit broadband.
Following a transparent, fair and robust procurement process, BDUK has awarded supplier Connexin a €58 million contract to provide around 34,300 hard-to-reach premises in Nottinghamshire and West Lincolnshire with access gigabit broadband. The contract was signed in January 2024.
BDUK, Nottinghamshire County Council and Lincolnshire County Council will work collaboratively with the Supplier to ensure that construction of the network begins as quickly as possible, once the Supplier has completed its detailed plans for this construction. A certain amount of preparatory work is required to access the premises (e.g. digging trenches, laying ducts, installing fiber) before a service can be accessed. This varies by geography and provider. The first premises covered by this contract are expected to have access to gigabit broadband in 2025. Once the gigabit-enabled network is built, residents and businesses will be able to request a connection to a broadband service provider to benefit from faster speeds. .
Below is a map of the areas which are to be upgraded as part of the awarded contract in Nottinghamshire and West Lincolnshire.
Please note that the premises covered by the contract are subject to change following detailed planning by the supplier or for technical reasons during the term of the contract.
Further details of the premises which are to be upgraded as part of this network construction contract will be available on this page in due course.
If your premises are not currently part of the planned contract construction, this may be for one of the following reasons:
- Gigabit-compatible infrastructure currently exists in your region
- Broadband network providers have told us through our open market review and public review process that they plan to contact you as part of their business development plans. This may include works planned under existing voucher projects across the Gigabit Broadband Voucher Program
- Your premises are outside the scope of this project due to the cost or difficulty of accessing them with Gigabit compatible infrastructure. The Government is carrying out trials using satellites to improve the connectivity of premises in this category following a call for evidence which took place.
This contract is part of a wider strategy for Project Gigabit, with other local and regional purchases to build Gigabit-enabled infrastructure planned and underway across the UK. A list of contracts awarded to Project Gigabit can be viewed here.
As part of Project Gigabit, the government is also providing up to 210 million funding vouchers to immediately help people experiencing slow broadband connections in rural areas. You can find out if you are eligible for a rural check on the Gigabit Broadband Voucher Program Website.
Further information about Project Gigabit is available on the BDUK website and under Project Gigabit: UK grant advice.
