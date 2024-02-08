Stock market today: Wall Street hits new milestone as S&P 500 nears 5,000 | Business





NEW YORK The S&P 500 threatens to surpass the 5,000 level for the first time on Wednesday as Ford engineChipotle Mexican Grill and other big stocks are climbing following their latest earnings reports. The S&P 500 was up 0.9% in late trading at 4,998 and on track to return to a record high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 189 points, or 0.5%, with just over an hour of trading remaining, and the Nasdaq composite was up 1%. A relatively quiet day in the bond market helped keep the stock market calm, despite some concerns about investors' ability to digest a $42 trillion auction of 10-year Treasuries by the U.S. government on Wednesday . Beneath the surface, however, there were still very sudden movements. Community Bank of New York went from an initial gain to a steep 14% loss and back to a 5.4% gain. It's the latest dizzying move for the bank, which is still down nearly 60% since it shook the sector's investors last week with a surprise loss. It is grappling with challenges related to the acquisition of Signature Bank, one of the banks that collapsed during last year's industry mini-crisis. But New York Community Bancorp also suffers from a problem that plagues banks around the world: weak commercial real estate. Moodys on Wednesday evening downgraded the bank's credit rating to speculative status, from the lowest level in investment grade. Analysts also expressed concern about the departures of the bank's top risk and audit executives. Shares of New York Community Bancorps then went on a wild after-hours ride, falling then rising after the bank said it had increased its deposits and gave details of how much cash it had . Shares of other regional banks were hit, to a lesser extent, by the drama, bringing back uncomfortable memories of last year's banking crisis. The KBW Nasdaq Regional Banking Index rose from a loss on the day to a gain of 0.1%. UBS analyst Brody Preston said New York Community Bancorp's latest quarterly losses and dividend cut are due to issues specifically related to it and are not necessarily a proverbial canary in the coal mine for other banks in the sector. But the focus is likely to remain on banks' potential losses tied to commercial real estate, particularly after Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen recently highlighted them as an area of ​​concern. Elsewhere on Wall Street, Chipotle Mexican Grill rose 8.3% after reporting higher earnings and revenue for the latest quarter than analysts expected. Its restaurants sold more meals to their customers than a year earlier. CVS Health also gained 2.5% after exceeded profit and revenue expectations in the final three months of 2023. The drugstore chain and drugstore benefits manager also cut their full-year earnings forecast. Ford Motor rose 5.5% following its better-than-expected results, while Enphase Energy climbed 17.9% despite falling slightly less than expected. Investors are hoping that weak demand for solar and battery suppliers is bottoming out. They helped offset a 10.6% drop in VF Corp., the company behind Vans, The North Face and other brands. It published weaker results than analysts expected. Snap fell 35.2% after its fourth-quarter revenue fell short of analysts' expectations. The company behind Snapchat also gave a lukewarm forecast for 2024 after saying Monday that it was. 10% layoff of its workforce.

