London Stock Exchange: a technology giant hides in the plain…

From foiled activist plots to concerns about Britain's beleaguered stock markets, the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) regularly makes headlines.

As a listed company in its own right, however, it appears to be thriving. The company's shares have a 3-star Morningstar rating and have risen 92.79% to £88.26 over the past five years.

Additionally, the UK company produced a cumulative rate of return of over 95.89% over the same period, outperforming the Morningstar UK Index, which returned just 25.40%. Morningstar analysts maintain that the company is undervalued, based on their estimated fair value of £90.08.

Why do fund managers like LSEG stocks?

LSEG is favored by several high-profile fund managers. And it's despite moments of caution.

UK fund company Lindsell Train is LSEG's largest backer and owns the company in both the Finsbury Growth & Income Trust (FGT), the Lindsell Train Investment Trust (LTI) and the WS Lindsell Train UK Equity fund. The company occupies 12.60%, 11.10% and 9.88% of each portfolio respectively.

In founder and portfolio manager Nick Train's latest commentary for the Lindsell Train UK Equity fund, he highlights that LSEG shares are trading below previous highs from February 2021, at £98.56.

He says investors have been understandably cautious after LSEG completed its transformational acquisition of data giant Refinitiv for around $27bn (£21.4bn). Their concerns included fears of having to “digest” billions of pounds of LSEG shares because Refinitiv's former owners were slowly selling theirs, but they also focused on the image of the UK as a market for the tame. .

However, neither hampered LSEG's performance.

“Despite all this, LSEG shares rose by 32% in 2023. The merger went well; the consortium managed to divest most of its shares and the London Stock Exchange itself now accounts for less than 4%. of the parent company's revenues.” said the train.

“In the meantime, a group has been created which is the largest provider of real-time financial data in the world. LSEG is now a globally significant provider of data, clearing and liquidity for financial institutions.”

LSEG: perception vs reality

Train isn't the only one optimistic.

Matt Evans is the lead portfolio manager of Ninety One's UK Sustainable Equity fund, which holds LSEG for 5.8% of its portfolio. He calls LSEG's recent partnership with Microsoft a good example of the rise of artificial intelligence (AI).

In 2022, Microsoft purchased a 4% stake in LSEG, gaining a board seat as part of a 10-year strategic partnership with the London-based company, with the aim of creating business models. Tailor-made generative AI.

“One of the opportunities for LSEG, given the breadth and depth of its data set, is to use AI to provide its customers with great tools to really get the most out of their data sets,” he says.

“And when you combine that with the recently announced partnership with Microsoft, a top software developer, you have a credible proposition that will allow LSE and Refinitiv to become one of the leading players in this space.”

But Evans also cites image as a problem. He agrees that the Group had to fight against the reluctance of companies to list on the London stock exchange. For example, in a 2023 survey of small and mid-cap companies, the Quoted Companies Alliance found that one in four companies saw no benefit in being listed in London.

This continued to happen in 2023, bringing a growing list of companies looking to try their luck on Wall Street instead of the once-totemic English capital, with companies from Arm to YouGov making or considering crossing the 'pond.

But Evans is not bothered by this and supports LSEG because he believes it is capable of selling the benefits of a London float to potential listings.

“It's really important to highlight some of the benefits that London can bring. Access to capital is important, our standards of governance are higher, although there are questions about how they should be implemented.” , he said.

“But it’s a real benefit for investors to have companies listed in London and it can be really beneficial for the whole ecosystem of corporate PLC companies to be able to access them through the LSE.”

It adds UK data firms like RELX (REL) and Experian (EXPN) – themselves listed in London – are global companies that have not been held back. And LSE's capital markets division will remain profitable even if it contributes less to the group's revenues as a whole.

Morningstar Key Indicators for LSEG Stock:

• Estimated fair value: £90.08

• Morningstar Rating:

• Morningstar rating of economic dominance: broad

• Morningstar Uncertainty Rating: Medium

Want to know more? Learn more about our Fair value estimates, Morningstar RatingsTHE Morningstar Economic Moat Ratingand the Morningstar Uncertainty Rating

What obstacles does LSEG face?

Morningstar equity analyst Niklas Kammer says LSEG could face several obstacles.

“Wide margins and opaque pricing practices by index providers could intensify scrutiny in the future,” he says.

“Making the Refinitiv acquisition a success could prove much more difficult than expected. [so it] could end up being the tail that wags the dog, as LSEG is now much more reliant on data and distribution than trading revenue compared to its peers.

Despite this, Artemis Income fund manager Nick Shenton, for whom LSEG represents 4.3% of his overall portfolio, is still satisfied. As capital moves away from London, he understands the challenge, but still sees the business as rich in opportunity.

“What we are saying is that there is an opportunity for LSEG shareholders, because perception does not match reality. The reality is that they benefit overwhelmingly from the technology itself,” he said.

“We are constantly looking globally to learn about business and that is exactly how LSEG is driven. This is truly a very strong, very global technology company hiding in plain sight.”

The bulls say

LSEG is a fully integrated financial exchange with core assets across the financial markets value chain.

The bears say

The large margins and opaque pricing practices of index providers could intensify regulatory scrutiny in the future.