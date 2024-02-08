Business
5 things to know before the stock market opens on Thursday
Here are the most important news investors need to start their trading day:
1. Earnings Juice
Stronger-than-expected earnings season pushes U.S. stocks to new highs. The wide range S&P500 The index rose about 0.8% on Wednesday, settling just below 5,000 to mark a record close. THE Nasdaq Composite And Dow Jones Industrial Average both stood up as well. Walt Disney Shares jumped in premarket trading Thursday as the media titan reported the type of results seen across many industries in recent weeks: strong profit growth without a big increase in sales. In fact, when about half of S&P companies reported fourth-quarter results on Tuesday, profits were up 8.1% from the same period last year, while sales only rose. only 3.2%. The release of weekly jobless claims data is among the factors that will determine whether stocks hit a record Thursday. Follow live stock market updates here.
2. Powerful mouse
3. Bank in difficulty
Investors are once again monitoring the health of regional banks as the first anniversary of the March 2023 crisis approaches. Community Bank of New York were volatile Wednesday, after Moody's Investors Service lowered its credit rating two notches to junk and the company announced it was promoting its president, Alessandro DiNello, to help stabilize its operations. The shares of the regional bank are in free fall, losing more than 50% of their market value this year. The moves reflect fears that smaller banks will be hit by shrinking profits and losses in real estate.
4. Acquit-man of the people
Hedge fund billionaire Bill Ackman of Pershing Square is plans to launch a new investment vehicle listed on the New York Stock Exchange. The fund will have no minimum investment and plans to acquire one to two dozen “sustainable growth” large-cap companies in the United States, according to a regulatory filing. The move is aimed at leveraging its following among Main Street investors. Ackman has recently tried to expand his popularity beyond Wall Street.
5. Arms race
Arm, which designs chips for smartphones and a range of other devices, beat profit estimates and gave strong forecasts, saying AI is driving sales. Shares soared as much as 41% in extended trading. Arm is among the latest winners in a stock market recently driven by technology companies and partly by hopes of AI-fueled growth.
CNBC's Yun Li, Robert Hum, Sarah Whitten, Alex Sherman, Hugh Son and Kif Leswing contributed to this report.
