China appoints 'butcher broker' to try to boost struggling stock markets

China has replaced the head of its securities watchdog with veteran regulator Wu Qing, known as the Broker Butcher for his strict enforcement of trading regulations in the past. Wu's appointment comes as Chinese policymakers struggle to stabilize the country's stock markets.

The official Xinhua news agency announced the replacement on Wednesday. Wu previously served as acting vice mayor of Shanghai, China's main financial center, and chairman of the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

Ousted chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission or CSRC, Yi Huiman, was chairman of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and appointed to the CSRC's top post in January 2019, tasked with undertaking a series of reforms radical changes in the capital markets.

The reason for Yi's dismissal has not been announced, but analysts believe it is due to his failure to save China's stock markets, which recently hit a five-year low and have driven institutional and retail investors to scramble to cut their losses. Analysts say China's struggling economy and lack of government stimulus have damaged investor confidence.

Francis Lun, CEO of Geo Securities Ltd. in Hong Kong, told VOA that Wu now has the unenviable task of saving China's stock markets.

Wu must do a good job in the stock market, and the stock market must rise, Lun said. Otherwise, he won't be able to stay in office. »

Beijing announced high-profile market rescue measures this month, including cutting the reserve ratio on deposits by 0.5 percentage points on February 5, equivalent to freeing up one trillion yuan, or about 140 billion dollars, on the capital market.

In response, Chinese stock markets rebounded on Tuesday, with the biggest one-day gain in two years, after officials announced additional support for markets.

Bloomberg estimates that over the past three years, markets in China and Hong Kong have lost about $6.3 trillion in value since the 2021 peaks.





The People's Bank of China says the total value of Chinese stocks and bonds held by foreign investors between the end of 2021 and June 2023 increased from 8 trillion yuan, or about 1.124 billion U.S. dollars, to 6.6 trillion yuan , or about 928 billion US dollars, a net outflow. by 18%.

Foreign investors have also reportedly sold tens of billions of dollars of Chinese stocks every month for the past six months.

Lun said that if Beijing really wants to pull the market out of the swamp, more substantial rescue measures must be taken.

Bloomberg reported in January that Chinese authorities were considering creating a stabilization fund of 2 trillion yuan, or about $281 billion, to save stock markets. VOA could not independently confirm that such a plan was being considered.

“If Beijing actually announces the 2 trillion yuan bailout from the stabilization fund, the stock market will definitely recover for a while, Lun said. But the local economy and domestic demand must [also] be stimulated. Both must be done at the same time. Otherwise, it would be like setting off fireworks, he said. They would eventually disappear. »

Christopher Balding, founder of the American research group New Kite Data Labs and a former professor at HSBC Business School at Peking University, says that when the central government sets the tone, Chinese businesses and people obediently follow it. it’s about housing. market or stock exchange.

But lately, he says, Beijing's repeated announcements of measures to stabilize markets have failed to move investors, indicating that the government “has lost all credibility.” And falling Chinese stock markets could benefit markets in other countries, he added.

“As the Chinese stock market fell, Chinese investors tried to access foreign indices,” he says. “So the more the Chinese market falls, the more it could help the United States, Tokyo or other markets. “

Balding says central government rescue measures have so far been “empty, lacking tangible, concrete policies”, while the capital injection represents just a drop in the ocean of value total marketability.

At the same time, he claims that the link between China's stock markets and global stock markets has been significantly reduced, so the Chinese stock market crash is unlikely to systematically affect global stocks unless individual markets or listed companies do not have a certain degree of exposure to China.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell told CBS 60 Minutes on February 1, “As long as what's happening in China doesn't cause significant disruption to the economy or the financial system, we could feel the implications for the United States. a little, but they shouldn't be that big.

After Yi's dismissal was announced on Wednesday, Reuters reported that futures on the FTSE China A50 Index edged up 0.2% at 10:27 GMT, while futures on Hong Kong's Hang Seng showed little change.

Adrianna Zhang contributed to this report.