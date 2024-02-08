Stock market today: Wall Street holds near record highs, with the S&P 500 on the precipice of 5,000

NEW YORK (AP) U.S. stocks held near record highs Thursday as evidence continued to mount that the labor market remains remarkably strong.

The S&P 500 was virtually unchanged in early trading, a day after coming within a fraction of a point of the 5,000 level for the first time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 24 points, or 0.1%. , as of 9:40 a.m. Eastern Time, and the Nasdaq Composite Index was flat.

The U.S. economy has outperformed recession expectations, and the latest show of strength came from a report showing that fewer workers filed for unemployment benefits last week than expected. That figure remains low by historical standards, although layoffs at Google's parent company, Macys and other major companies have gained attention recently.

In previous months, such a report could have hurt the stock market due to concerns that it would mean a longer wait for interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve. But investors have begun to believe that good economic news is good for stocks because it will generate profits for companies, and futures linked to the S&P 500 rose after the report was released.

The latest round of earnings reports from major U.S. companies also kept the stock market generally mixed.

Walt Disney Co. jumped 8.9% after reporting profit for the latest quarter that was higher than analysts expected. It has benefited from cost reductions and growth in its theme parks.

Ralph Lauren was another winner, rising 10.2% after its profits and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts. It said it recorded strong holiday sales around the world, led by Asia.

U.S.-listed shares of Arm Holdings, a U.K.-based semiconductor company, soared 38.3% after also beating analysts' expectations.

Helping to offset those gains was PayPal, which fell 9.3% even though it reported a higher-than-expected profit. He gave a forecast of expected profits for 2024 that fell short of analysts.

S&P Global was another of the S&P 500's heaviest weightings and fell 8% after reporting profit for the latest quarter that was weaker than analysts expected.

New York Community Bancorp also fell 8.3% in its latest sharp decline since it shocked banking investors with a surprise loss last week. Its stock has fallen about 60% since then, and Moody's downgraded its credit rating to junk earlier this week.

Analysts said its problems were specific to it, especially as it absorbs the purchase of a large part of Signature Bank, which was one of the banks that fell during the mini-crisis of last year for the sector. But concerns remain high about a problem affecting banks around the world: the weakness of commercial real estate.

Shares of other regional banks have also seen wild swings lately, uncomfortably reminiscent of last year's banking crisis. The KBW Nasdaq Regional Banking Index slipped 0.8%.

On the bond market, the yield on 10-year Treasury bills rose from 4.12% Wednesday evening to 4.14%.

Traders heeded warnings from the Federal Reserve that its first rate cut after years of rapid hikes wouldn't come soon. They are betting on a less than 17% chance that it will arrive in March, down from almost 63% a month ago, according to CME Group data.

In foreign stock markets, indices rose across much of Asia and Europe.

Stocks rose 1.3% in Shanghai after China late Wednesday replaced its top stock regulator with a former banker nicknamed the Butcher Broker, analysts say, because of his ability to crack down on market abuses such as insider trading. Shares, however, fell 1.3% in Hong Kong.

Beijing is struggling to support some of the world's best-performing markets this year.

AP Business writers Elaine Kurtenbach and Matt Ott contributed.