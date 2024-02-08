Business
Stock market today: Wall Street holds near record highs, with the S&P 500 on the precipice of 5,000
NEW YORK (AP) U.S. stocks held near record highs Thursday as evidence continued to mount that the labor market remains remarkably strong.
The S&P 500 was virtually unchanged in early trading, a day after coming within a fraction of a point of the 5,000 level for the first time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 24 points, or 0.1%. , as of 9:40 a.m. Eastern Time, and the Nasdaq Composite Index was flat.
The U.S. economy has outperformed recession expectations, and the latest show of strength came from a report showing that fewer workers filed for unemployment benefits last week than expected. That figure remains low by historical standards, although layoffs at Google's parent company, Macys and other major companies have gained attention recently.
In previous months, such a report could have hurt the stock market due to concerns that it would mean a longer wait for interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve. But investors have begun to believe that good economic news is good for stocks because it will generate profits for companies, and futures linked to the S&P 500 rose after the report was released.
The latest round of earnings reports from major U.S. companies also kept the stock market generally mixed.
Walt Disney Co. jumped 8.9% after reporting profit for the latest quarter that was higher than analysts expected. It has benefited from cost reductions and growth in its theme parks.
Ralph Lauren was another winner, rising 10.2% after its profits and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts. It said it recorded strong holiday sales around the world, led by Asia.
U.S.-listed shares of Arm Holdings, a U.K.-based semiconductor company, soared 38.3% after also beating analysts' expectations.
Helping to offset those gains was PayPal, which fell 9.3% even though it reported a higher-than-expected profit. He gave a forecast of expected profits for 2024 that fell short of analysts.
S&P Global was another of the S&P 500's heaviest weightings and fell 8% after reporting profit for the latest quarter that was weaker than analysts expected.
New York Community Bancorp also fell 8.3% in its latest sharp decline since it shocked banking investors with a surprise loss last week. Its stock has fallen about 60% since then, and Moody's downgraded its credit rating to junk earlier this week.
Analysts said its problems were specific to it, especially as it absorbs the purchase of a large part of Signature Bank, which was one of the banks that fell during the mini-crisis of last year for the sector. But concerns remain high about a problem affecting banks around the world: the weakness of commercial real estate.
Shares of other regional banks have also seen wild swings lately, uncomfortably reminiscent of last year's banking crisis. The KBW Nasdaq Regional Banking Index slipped 0.8%.
On the bond market, the yield on 10-year Treasury bills rose from 4.12% Wednesday evening to 4.14%.
Traders heeded warnings from the Federal Reserve that its first rate cut after years of rapid hikes wouldn't come soon. They are betting on a less than 17% chance that it will arrive in March, down from almost 63% a month ago, according to CME Group data.
In foreign stock markets, indices rose across much of Asia and Europe.
Stocks rose 1.3% in Shanghai after China late Wednesday replaced its top stock regulator with a former banker nicknamed the Butcher Broker, analysts say, because of his ability to crack down on market abuses such as insider trading. Shares, however, fell 1.3% in Hong Kong.
Beijing is struggling to support some of the world's best-performing markets this year.
___
AP Business writers Elaine Kurtenbach and Matt Ott contributed.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.westernslopenow.com/news/business/ap-stock-market-today-asian-shares-are-mostly-higher-as-sp-500-nears-the-5000-level-for-the-1st-time/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Alabama Football adds three players to complete its 2024 recruiting effort
- Project Prom Dress takes clothes out of closets and back onto the dance floor – Superior Telegram
- Stock market today: Wall Street holds near record highs, with the S&P 500 on the precipice of 5,000
- Microsoft retracts statements about Activision job cuts, claims regulator
- A rare earthquake about 100 miles off the coast of Florida
- The overthrow of Imran Khan by the United States
- Anies Baswedan: the dark horse of Indonesian elections who opposes the movement of capital
- Pod of killer whales appears trapped by sea ice in Japan
- Former Deus actor Elias Toufexis says goodbye to Adam Jensen after game's cancellation
- St George achieves their 10th win of the Kalgoorlie-Boulder Cricket Association season
- Opinion | The world needs more women in Stem | fDi Intelligence Source of Foreign Direct Investment Information
- Rishi Sunak refuses to rule out bringing Boris Johnson back to Cabinet