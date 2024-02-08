Stock market today: Asian stocks mostly higher as S&P 500 nears 5,000 level for 1st time

BANGKOK (AP) Stocks were mostly higher in Asia on Thursday after the S&P 500 approached the 5,000 level for the first time.

Hong Kong's benchmark index fell while Shanghai rose after China replaced its top stock regulator. Tokyo jumped 2% on strong corporate profits.

Beijing is struggling to support some of the world's worst-performing markets this year. China's top stock regulator was replaced by a former chairman of the Shanghai Stock Exchange late Wednesday as part of those efforts.

Wu Qing, also a former banker and former vice mayor of Shanghai, was nicknamed the Butcher of Brokers, according to analysts, because of his ability to crack down on market abuses such as insider trading.

The announcement of Yi Huiman's dismissal from his post as chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission came without any explanation. But the ruling Communist Party may have chosen it to signal its determination to protect small investors who have been devastated in recent sell-offs.

Market watchers have cited a lack of transparency in how markets are run as a factor undermining investor confidence.

On Thursday, the Shanghai Composite Index gained 1.2% to 23,862.31 and the Shenzhen Component Index, in China's smallest main market, jumped 2.2%.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.9% to 15,941.66 on heavy selling in technology companies, despite strong gains for property developers.

Shares of market heavyweight and e-commerce giant Alibaba fell 6.8% after the company announced a major share buyback and said it was abandoning plans to list shares of two of the companies of his group.

Wall Street hit another record high on Wednesday as Ford Motor, Chipotle Mexican Grill and other big stocks soared following their latest earnings reports.

The S&P 500 gained 0.8%, sitting a fraction of a point shy of the 5,000 level before ending the day at 4,995.06.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.4% to 38,677.36 and the Nasdaq composite gained 0.9% to 15,756.64.

A relatively quiet day in the bond market helped ease stocks' advance, despite some concerns about investors' ability to digest the U.S. government's $42 billion auction of 10-year Treasury bonds.

As of Thursday morning, the 10-year Treasury yield was stable at 4.10%. Bonds have been erratic recently as signals of a remarkably resilient economy force traders to push back their forecasts for when the Federal Reserve might cut interest rates.

Beneath the surface were still very sudden movements. New York Community Bancorp went from an initial gain to a steep 14% loss and came back to a 6.7% gain. The bank is still down more than half since it shook sector investors last week with a surprise loss.

It has been hit by weakness in the commercial real estate market and is also grappling with challenges related to the acquisition of Signature Bank, one of the banks that collapsed during the mini-crisis of last year for the sector.

Elsewhere on Wall Street, Ford Motor rose 6% following its better-than-expected results, while Enphase Energy climbed 16.9% despite falling slightly less than expected. Investors are hoping that weak demand for solar and battery suppliers is bottoming out.

Chipotle Mexican Grill rose 7.2% after reporting higher profits and revenue for the latest quarter than analysts expected.

CVS Health gained 3.1% after also beating earnings and revenue expectations in the final three months of 2023.

Those gains helped offset a 9.7% decline for VF Corp., the company behind Vans, The North Face and other brands. It published weaker results than analysts expected.

Snap fell 34.6% after its fourth-quarter revenue fell short of analysts' expectations. The company behind Snapchat also gave tepid forecasts for 2024 after announcing Monday that it was laying off 10% of its workforce.

In other trading Thursday, benchmark U.S. crude oil gained 29 cents to $74.15 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

Brent crude, the international standard, added 33 cents to $79.54 a barrel.

The dollar fell from 148.18 Japanese yen to 148.48 yen. The euro rose from $1.0774 to $1.0782.

