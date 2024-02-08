Business
Stock market today: Asian stocks mostly higher as S&P 500 nears 5,000 level for 1st time
BANGKOK (AP) Stocks were mostly higher in Asia on Thursday after the S&P 500 approached the 5,000 level for the first time.
Hong Kong's benchmark index fell while Shanghai rose after China replaced its top stock regulator. Tokyo jumped 2% on strong corporate profits.
Beijing is struggling to support some of the world's worst-performing markets this year. China's top stock regulator was replaced by a former chairman of the Shanghai Stock Exchange late Wednesday as part of those efforts.
Wu Qing, also a former banker and former vice mayor of Shanghai, was nicknamed the Butcher of Brokers, according to analysts, because of his ability to crack down on market abuses such as insider trading.
The announcement of Yi Huiman's dismissal from his post as chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission came without any explanation. But the ruling Communist Party may have chosen it to signal its determination to protect small investors who have been devastated in recent sell-offs.
Market watchers have cited a lack of transparency in how markets are run as a factor undermining investor confidence.
On Thursday, the Shanghai Composite Index gained 1.2% to 23,862.31 and the Shenzhen Component Index, in China's smallest main market, jumped 2.2%.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.9% to 15,941.66 on heavy selling in technology companies, despite strong gains for property developers.
Shares of market heavyweight and e-commerce giant Alibaba fell 6.8% after the company announced a major share buyback and said it was abandoning plans to list shares of two of the companies of his group.
Wall Street hit another record high on Wednesday as Ford Motor, Chipotle Mexican Grill and other big stocks soared following their latest earnings reports.
The S&P 500 gained 0.8%, sitting a fraction of a point shy of the 5,000 level before ending the day at 4,995.06.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.4% to 38,677.36 and the Nasdaq composite gained 0.9% to 15,756.64.
A relatively quiet day in the bond market helped ease stocks' advance, despite some concerns about investors' ability to digest the U.S. government's $42 billion auction of 10-year Treasury bonds.
As of Thursday morning, the 10-year Treasury yield was stable at 4.10%. Bonds have been erratic recently as signals of a remarkably resilient economy force traders to push back their forecasts for when the Federal Reserve might cut interest rates.
Beneath the surface were still very sudden movements. New York Community Bancorp went from an initial gain to a steep 14% loss and came back to a 6.7% gain. The bank is still down more than half since it shook sector investors last week with a surprise loss.
It has been hit by weakness in the commercial real estate market and is also grappling with challenges related to the acquisition of Signature Bank, one of the banks that collapsed during the mini-crisis of last year for the sector.
Elsewhere on Wall Street, Ford Motor rose 6% following its better-than-expected results, while Enphase Energy climbed 16.9% despite falling slightly less than expected. Investors are hoping that weak demand for solar and battery suppliers is bottoming out.
Chipotle Mexican Grill rose 7.2% after reporting higher profits and revenue for the latest quarter than analysts expected.
CVS Health gained 3.1% after also beating earnings and revenue expectations in the final three months of 2023.
Those gains helped offset a 9.7% decline for VF Corp., the company behind Vans, The North Face and other brands. It published weaker results than analysts expected.
Snap fell 34.6% after its fourth-quarter revenue fell short of analysts' expectations. The company behind Snapchat also gave tepid forecasts for 2024 after announcing Monday that it was laying off 10% of its workforce.
In other trading Thursday, benchmark U.S. crude oil gained 29 cents to $74.15 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
Brent crude, the international standard, added 33 cents to $79.54 a barrel.
The dollar fell from 148.18 Japanese yen to 148.48 yen. The euro rose from $1.0774 to $1.0782.
___
This story has been corrected to say that the U.S. government auctioned $42 billion in 10-year Treasury bonds on Wednesday, not $42 trillion.
___
AP Business Editor Stan Choe contributed.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.rochesterfirst.com/news/business/ap-stock-market-today-asian-shares-are-mostly-higher-tracking-gains-on-wall-street/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Stock market today: Asian stocks mostly higher as S&P 500 nears 5,000 level for 1st time
- Google rebrands Bard chatbot to Gemini, launches paid subscriptions
- More than a third of cancer patients in the UK could face fatal delays | Cancer
- A magnitude 4.0 earthquake occurred 100 miles off Cape Canaveral
- Reviews | Whoever Donald Trump chooses as his vice presidential candidate, please don't let it be a woman
- Virginia Theater Festival to Open 50th Season with Musical Revue
- Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin discuss Lunar New Year
- Dakota Johnson slams Nepo Baby's 'annoying' comments, blasts streaming executives
- UW opens season in Puerto Vallarta
- Can significant sales be the fast track to trade dress protection? – Advertising, marketing and branding
- Stock market today: Wall Street holds near record highs, with the S&P 500 on the precipice of 5,000
- Google joins effort to help discover AI-generated content