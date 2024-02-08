Business
Meet doctors, new allies in the battle for prior authorization
Physicians know all too well the countless hours and frustrations spent dealing with insurance companies' prior authorization practices, and the AMA and other physician organizations have fought to fix the system.
Patients and doctors experienced a significant victory in January with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) announcement of a final rule that will save medical practices an estimated $15 billion over a decade by reducing patient care times and electronically streamlining the prior authorization process for physicians. . But there is still work to be done at the state and federal levels.
Patient advocacy groups, traditionally focused on disease-specific research and awareness, advocacy, and connecting and empowering patients, are increasingly joining efforts to implement meaningful reforms for patients and doctors. These organizations also collect data and anecdotes to advocate for patients who share their grievances about how prior authorization harms their access to care.
Patients are not always seen as equal actors, but they are. CMS and others often seemed surprised that patients wanted to be informed and involved. There's not enough understanding of how much time patients spend managing their care, said Anna Hyde, vice president of advocacy and access at the Arthritis Foundation, in an interview with the AMA.
She and a leader from the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society spoke at the 2024 AMA State Advocacy Summit to explain why they are getting involved in this advocacy fight and share patient stories and data. 'preliminary authorisation.
At all levels, patient voice is essential to reversing the trend of the time-wasting and delaying practice of prior authorization. Nine states have finally passed some form of prior authorization reform legislation in 2023, and nearly 30 states have prior authorization bills before their legislatures so far this year.
Correcting prior authorization is a critical part of the AMA's recovery plan for physicians in the Americas.
Prior authorization is overused and existing processes present significant administrative and clinical problems. Learn how the AMA approaches prior authorization with research, practice, and reform resources.
Data and stories emerge
After hearing anecdotal stories about patients' experiences with prior authorization, patient advocacy organizations set out to find more data and details to better quantify what's happening.
In producing a white paper on the patient experience of prior authorization, the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society appealed to its patient community for stories. Lucy Culp, executive director of state government affairs for the organization, shared the story of a Minnesota woman who experienced numerous denials during the diagnosis period, only to have her insurance company told her that she would have to review and approve each of her 12 prescribed chemotherapies. visits rather than approving the entire treatment for the woman named Kelly.
You can just imagine the stress and anxiety Kelly felt thinking that each time she might be told no and have to stop her treatment or face thousands of dollars in medical bills, Culp said.
Over the years, prior authorization has repeatedly emerged as an issue for arthritis patients. To delve deeper into the patient experience, the Arthritis Foundation surveyed more than 3,000 patients and hosted two focus group sessions in 2023. Among their findings:
- 43% of patients were subject to prior authorization when first prescribed a medication.
- 37% of patients are subject to prior authorization each year of the plan.
- The average wait time to obtain prior authorization was three days, but 31% of respondents said they waited more than a week.
- In 88% of cases, approvals were granted.
- 43% appealed the refusals and were unsuccessful; 28% appealed and won; 28% did not bother to appeal.
- 55% used different medications or did not use them at all when the appeal was unsuccessful.
One arthritis patient described the prior authorization as a hurricane, Hyde said. The patient stockpiled medications to avoid treatment interruptions in anticipation of another lengthy and tedious prior authorization process.
This data aligns well with the AMA's survey of physicians (PDF), which found that 80 percent of physicians said prior authorization at least sometimes led patients to abandon treatment. It is further supported by the Presentation of 2023 research results by another panelist, Kate Pestaina, director of the patient and consumer protection program at KFF, formerly known as the Kaiser Family Foundation.
Visit FixPriorAuth.org to see how patients, doctors and healthcare professionals across the country are negatively affected by prior authorization burdens and to share your story.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.ama-assn.org/practice-management/prior-authorization/meet-physicians-newest-allies-prior-authorization-battle
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Flood warning extended around Fashion Valley area near San Diego River
- Meet doctors, new allies in the battle for prior authorization
- University of Chicago to mentor Illinois Institute of Technology as part of $6 million NSF program to accelerate research translation
- JetBlue aircraft clicks the second JetBlue aircraft at Boston's Logan International Airport
- The Imran Khan saga: everything that is wrong with modern Pakistan
- Supreme Court: Will Donald Trump be on the electoral rolls in Colorado? 4 results
- Rahuls Statement on PM Modi: All You Need to Know About Teli Caste | News explained
- Indonesian Catholic campuses face heat after criticizing Jokowi
- #ProposeDay: Get inspiration for your romantic proposal from Bollywood celebrities |
- IPL 2024: MS Dhoni uses special sticker on cricket bat as he hits the nets ahead of the new season | Cricket news
- Dallas-based fashion influencer partners with JCPenney – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
- Stock market today: Asian stocks mostly higher as S&P 500 nears 5,000 level for 1st time