AMA News Feed Meet doctors, new allies in the battle for prior authorization

Physicians know all too well the countless hours and frustrations spent dealing with insurance companies' prior authorization practices, and the AMA and other physician organizations have fought to fix the system.

Patients and doctors experienced a significant victory in January with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) announcement of a final rule that will save medical practices an estimated $15 billion over a decade by reducing patient care times and electronically streamlining the prior authorization process for physicians. . But there is still work to be done at the state and federal levels.

Patient advocacy groups, traditionally focused on disease-specific research and awareness, advocacy, and connecting and empowering patients, are increasingly joining efforts to implement meaningful reforms for patients and doctors. These organizations also collect data and anecdotes to advocate for patients who share their grievances about how prior authorization harms their access to care.

Patients are not always seen as equal actors, but they are. CMS and others often seemed surprised that patients wanted to be informed and involved. There's not enough understanding of how much time patients spend managing their care, said Anna Hyde, vice president of advocacy and access at the Arthritis Foundation, in an interview with the AMA.

She and a leader from the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society spoke at the 2024 AMA State Advocacy Summit to explain why they are getting involved in this advocacy fight and share patient stories and data. 'preliminary authorisation.

At all levels, patient voice is essential to reversing the trend of the time-wasting and delaying practice of prior authorization. Nine states have finally passed some form of prior authorization reform legislation in 2023, and nearly 30 states have prior authorization bills before their legislatures so far this year.

Correcting prior authorization is a critical part of the AMA's recovery plan for physicians in the Americas. Prior authorization is overused and existing processes present significant administrative and clinical problems. Learn how the AMA approaches prior authorization with research, practice, and reform resources.

Data and stories emerge

After hearing anecdotal stories about patients' experiences with prior authorization, patient advocacy organizations set out to find more data and details to better quantify what's happening.

In producing a white paper on the patient experience of prior authorization, the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society appealed to its patient community for stories. Lucy Culp, executive director of state government affairs for the organization, shared the story of a Minnesota woman who experienced numerous denials during the diagnosis period, only to have her insurance company told her that she would have to review and approve each of her 12 prescribed chemotherapies. visits rather than approving the entire treatment for the woman named Kelly.

You can just imagine the stress and anxiety Kelly felt thinking that each time she might be told no and have to stop her treatment or face thousands of dollars in medical bills, Culp said.

Over the years, prior authorization has repeatedly emerged as an issue for arthritis patients. To delve deeper into the patient experience, the Arthritis Foundation surveyed more than 3,000 patients and hosted two focus group sessions in 2023. Among their findings:

43% of patients were subject to prior authorization when first prescribed a medication.

37% of patients are subject to prior authorization each year of the plan.

The average wait time to obtain prior authorization was three days, but 31% of respondents said they waited more than a week.

In 88% of cases, approvals were granted.

43% appealed the refusals and were unsuccessful; 28% appealed and won; 28% did not bother to appeal.

55% used different medications or did not use them at all when the appeal was unsuccessful.

One arthritis patient described the prior authorization as a hurricane, Hyde said. The patient stockpiled medications to avoid treatment interruptions in anticipation of another lengthy and tedious prior authorization process.

This data aligns well with the AMA's survey of physicians (PDF), which found that 80 percent of physicians said prior authorization at least sometimes led patients to abandon treatment. It is further supported by the Presentation of 2023 research results by another panelist, Kate Pestaina, director of the patient and consumer protection program at KFF, formerly known as the Kaiser Family Foundation.

Visit FixPriorAuth.org to see how patients, doctors and healthcare professionals across the country are negatively affected by prior authorization burdens and to share your story.