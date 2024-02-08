Fantastic scholarship

For those who joined us at Fantasy Stock Exchange and are watching the players in full swing, welcome back! It’s nice to see the positive impacts of the new management. But unfortunately, the half-full worldview only gets you so far. It's time to see which player stocks have been sent into the red with the new training regimes.

Stock Market Fantasy Player Stocks That Fell With Coaching Moves

Steelers offensive weapons – George Pickens, Najee Harris, Jaylen Warren and Pat Freiermuth

Remember July 2023? Aaron Rodgers was about to keep the Jets from being a laughingstock, Trevor Lawrence, with some help from Calvin Ridley, was about to embark on a run for the MVP, and of course, the unit Steelers offense was all but assured of a spot in the top 5 in the standings. . Yes, it was a simpler time, filled with optimism and flowery praise. Besides, you could be forgiven for any of these takes. The Steelers have so many weapons. George Pickens is a highlight, Jaylen Warren and Najee Harris are the best 1, 2 punches in the NFL and Pat Freiermuth has shown he is on the path to serious relevance as a tight end. When they came out and faced each other, much of the blame was placed on Matt Canada. That’s why it was so mind-blowing when they hired Arthur Smith as their new offensive coordinator. Smith has completely failed to develop a young quarterback with the Falcons or utilize the cavalcade of young talent. So why we expect anything different with the Steelers is beyond explanation. What's even more questionable is that the Steelers are a team looking for a new signal-caller (Mike Tomlin saying their starter was on the roster is a bold-faced lie considering they benched a Pickett healthy for their playoff game). Hiring Smith was a questionable decision at best and management malpractice at worst. As often happens, talented young players will be the first to bear the brunt of this choice, closely followed by loyal supporters.

Davante Adams

When the Raiders named Antonio Pierce, I was in shock. Could it be? Did the Raiders stop shooting themselves in the foot and make a smart move for once? Then the course of the universe corrected itself as they almost hired former Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury. Then he doubled down by hiring former Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy. In years past, Getsy received the same treatment as Nathaniel Hackett and Allen Lazard. Special Aaron Rodgers, the talented Hall of Famer, eclipsed their incompetence with his generational skills. This brings me to Adams who is one of the true greats of Wideout. His results exceed his situation. Let me explain. Really good players, when they shine in the right situation, think of players like DJ Moore, DK Metcalf and Brandon Aiyuk. But the truly greats stand out even when their circumstances don’t. Davante Adams went from Aaron Rodgers to the ghost of Derek Carr to Aiden O Connell. He always showed up and showed up. But his discontent was no secret. He may know Getsy from his time in Green Bay, but that won't go far when he faces Getsy who finished 28th and 20th in net yards during his two years in Chicago. Adams still reached 1,144 yards in 2023, but that was nearly 400 yards shy of his 2022 and 2021 totals. I suspect his comments will make regular headlines throughout the 2024 season, alas, this won't will not be the case for his stat line.

Terry McLaurin

The scary Terry McLaurin qualifies as one of those very good players mentioned earlier. Maybe checkmark above. His talent is undeniable, and it feels like he's a signal caller and a playmaker far from really exploding. But where the Raiders failed, the Commanders did not, taking the aforementioned Kliff Kingsbury as their new offensive coordinator and pairing him with defensive-minded head coach Dan Quinn. Kingsbury couldn't get results for Kyler Murray, who for all his criticism, is undeniably special. So McLaurin will almost undoubtedly receive his passes from a rookie quarterback, developed by a man who has failed to develop in the past, led by a coach who focuses on defense. This should not inspire confidence in anyone wanting to keep a spot for McLaurin on their fantasy team. The one small spark of hope is that Kingsbury was the toast of the town when he was initially hired by the Cardinals for taking their air raid attack to the pros. For those not fluent in coaching language, this is a heavy passing system, which should theoretically bode well for McLaurin…if the person throwing those passes is capable and ready to succeed .

AJ Brown

If the Eagles had won the 2022/23 Superbowl, AJ Brown could have been considered one of the best trades in history. Even without the hardware, this trade was still a home run. But the 2023 Eagles have taken a historic dive. 2024 will see the return of the man who orchestrated this plunge, Nick Sirianni. His return is already bad news for Brown, but even worse with the hiring of offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. Moore was once a hot name in the head coaching conversation, but once the shine began to wear off, Moore parted ways with his employer, the Dallas Cowboys (who followed the following year by exploding on the offensive side of the ball). He then joined the Chargers and led Justin Herbert to his worst statistical season of the young star's career. I mentioned the disappearing shine a second ago. Well, Moore's brilliance is now just an afterthought. He has a chance to restore some luster to his name, but given his track record, that's unlikely, and that means Brown can expect a drop in production. He can still be a weapon, but don't expect to see Brown in the top 5 this upcoming season.

Remember that the Fantasy Stock Exchange, much like real stocks, can be unpredictable. Heed the advice given, but always invest and sell responsibly.

