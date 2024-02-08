Board visits the stock market | The eastern gate

As representatives of the Mohawk Council of Kahnawake (MCK) walked up the stairs of the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) on Wednesday afternoon, they were greeted by a huge billboard reading Welcome to the Mohawk Council of Kahnawake (MCK). Kahnawake.

For a very long time in our history, no one thought about doing business with First Nations. We have been left behind. We've always been in kind of a bad economic situation, said MCK head honcho Kahsennenhawe Sky-Deer, who was at the TSX this week to ring the bell, a ceremonial action signifying the end of a day of trading.

The event aims to promote the Kahnawake Sovereign Wealth Fund (SWF), an investment fund announced in August last year that will see $32 million allocated to various investment portfolios. The funds came from the sale of MCK's shares in technology company Continent 8 in 2016 and are part of Council's ultimate goal of ensuring Kahnawake's financial independence.

No dividends from the fund will be accessible for 10 years, in order to allow the fund to grow. Once dividends are earned, the funds will be returned directly to the community, Sky-Deer said.

We always talk about the thinking of seven generations. Our community is always trying to raise money for different things we need, and I'm sick of it. I think our community deserves more, our children deserve more, Sky-Deer said. We do not want to depend on government funding. We need our own nest egg, a war chest, that we can access when we need it for the things we need it for.

Participating in the stock market bell is a way for the Sovereign Wealth Fund to get its name out there, which is important to ensure its growth, said Branden Morris, chief investment officer at MCK.

This is an opportunity to gain greater exposure for the fund, thereby increasing visibility, which will hopefully translate into more deal flow, Morris said. If people know we exist, they can come to us with their ideas, their business projects, whatever they may be.

Morris said the fund will give the community the flexibility to invest in areas of greatest need.

We have a 10-year lock-in on (SWF) earnings, so it can be discussed at that time, whatever the language, culture, or infrastructure, whatever the needs of the community at that time, he said.

MCK Grand Chief Sky-Deer acknowledged that some community members are wary of the SWF, but said she believes it is important that Kahnawake adapts to ensure the community can gain and maintain its financial independence.

There's been a lot of change over the last 20 years, and I think that's a testament to our employees' ability to adapt. The world is changing very radically and very quickly, and we need to keep up, she said. Sometimes it's hard to trust people. But we must take advantage of this opportunity now.

She said the SWF has a dedicated team of people who ensure the success of the fund and the protection of Kahnawake throughout the process.

Attitudes towards First Nations are currently favorable, and people want to try to make change, so they are cautiously optimistic, she said. The only way to know if these partnerships are real and genuine is based on experiences during negotiations and discussions and how things evolve. There are lots of eyes and ears on everything we do.

Information about the fund and its ongoing activities can be obtained by contacting the MCK SWF team directly.

[email protected]

This article was originally published in print on February 2 in issue 33.05 of The Eastern Door.



