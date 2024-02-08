Stock market today: Wall Street advances to set new records, as S&P 500 briefly exceeds 5,000

NEW YORK (AP) U.S. stocks rose Thursday to set new records as new evidence mounted that the labor market remains remarkably strong.

The S&P 500 rose 2.85 points, or 0.1%, to 4,997.91. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also set a record high after rising 48.97, or 0.1%, to 38,726.33. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 37.07, or 0.2%, to 15,793.71.

During the day, the S&P 500 briefly rose above the 5,000 level for the first time. Such milestones don't mean much in a market that's supposed to be driven by math and dollars and cents. But it can offer a psychological boost to a market that can often also move on emotion.

“It wasn't that long ago that everyone on TV was telling us about a bear market and a recession almost certain,” said Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist at Carson Group.

The U.S. economy has outperformed recession expectations, and the latest show of strength came from a report showing that fewer workers filed for unemployment benefits last week than expected. That figure remains low by historical standards, although layoffs at Google's parent company, Macys and other major companies have gained attention recently.

In previous months, such a report could have hurt the stock market due to concerns that it would mean a longer wait for interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve. But investors have come to believe that good economic news is good for stocks because it will generate profits for companies.

The latest round of earnings reports from major U.S. companies also kept the stock market generally mixed.

Walt Disney Co. jumped 11.5% after reporting profit for the latest quarter that was higher than analysts expected. It has benefited from cost reductions and growth in its theme parks.

Ralph Lauren was another winner, rising 16.8% after its profits and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts. It said it recorded strong holiday sales around the world, led by Asia.

U.S.-listed shares of Arm Holdings, a U.K.-based semiconductor company, soared 47.9% after also beating analysts' expectations.

Helping to offset those gains was PayPal, which fell 11.2% even though it reported a higher-than-expected profit. He gave a forecast of expected profits for 2024 that fell short of analysts.

S&P Global was also one of the heaviest weightings in the S&P 500 and fell 5% after reporting profit for the latest quarter that was weaker than analysts expected.

New York Community Bancorp had another zigzag day and went from an initial loss of almost 10% to a gain and back to a loss of 6.5%. Its stock has fallen nearly 60% since it shocked banking investors with a surprise loss last week, and Moody's downgraded its credit rating to speculative status earlier this week.

Analysts said its problems were specific to it, especially as it absorbs the purchase of a large part of Signature Bank, which was one of the banks that fell during the mini-crisis of last year for the sector. But concerns remain high about a problem affecting banks around the world: the weakness of commercial real estate.

Shares of other regional banks have also fluctuated sharply recently, bringing back uncomfortable memories of last year's banking crisis. The KBW Nasdaq Regional Banking Index swung between gains and losses throughout the day before ending up 0.3%.

On the bond market, the yield on 10-year Treasury bills rose from 4.12% Wednesday evening to 4.14%.

Traders heeded warnings from the Federal Reserve that its first rate cut after years of rapid hikes wouldn't come soon, sending the yield higher this month.

Traders are still expecting rate cuts, a little later in the year than they previously hoped. The Fed has said it does not want to raise interest rates, which would create unnecessary pain for the economy. Traders are largely betting on a first drop expected in May or June, after having hoped for a first drop in March, according to data from the CME group.

In foreign stock markets, indices were mainly higher in Asia and Europe.

Stocks rose 1.3% in Shanghai after China late Wednesday replaced its top stock regulator with an industry veteran nicknamed the Butcher Broker, analysts say, because of his record cracking down on market abuses such as insider trading. Shares, however, fell 1.3% in Hong Kong.

Beijing is struggling to support some of the world's best-performing markets this year.

AP Business writers Elaine Kurtenbach and Matt Ott contributed.