The Japanese stock market barely rose for decades. Now it's booming | Business and economy

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia For decades, international investors shunned the Japanese stock market, whose meager gains reflected the country's long economic stagnation.

Japanese stocks are the hottest play these days as the Nikkei 225 index hits a 34-year high.

After weathering Japan's lost decades following the collapse of a massive asset bubble in the 1990s, Tokyo's benchmark index gained 28.2% last year, comfortably outpacing the S&P 500 in the UNITED STATES.

There are no immediate signs of the buying frenzy slowing down.

In January, the Nikkei 225 index rose another 8 percent as foreign investors bought a net 956 billion yen ($6.5 billion) of Japanese stocks in just one year. week.

Some market analysts believe 2024 could be the year the Japanese stock market finally surpasses its 1989 peak of 38,915.87.

For Japan, the world's third-largest economy, the recovery has been spectacular, said Nicholas Smith, Japan strategist at investment group CLSA.

Profitability recovers quickly after reaching depressed levels. Earnings growth is growing strongly while others are stumbling. The price-to-earnings ratio is relatively low and growth is high, Smith told Al Jazeera.

What's not to like? Companies are starting to return their cash to shareholders.

For foreign investors, a combination of factors has made Japanese companies more attractive than they have been in decades.

Recent corporate governance reforms driven by the Tokyo Stock Exchange have led Japanese companies to seek to increase shareholder returns through share buybacks and higher dividend payouts.

The weak yen, hovering at its lowest level since the 1990s, has boosted corporate profits and made Japanese stocks, already cheap by international standards, even more valuable.

Billionaire investor Warren Buffett, the most prominent promoter of Japanese stocks, cited the ridiculous price he was offered for stakes in Japan's five largest trading companies as the reason he bought $6 billion actions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As part of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's new capitalist campaign, Tokyo has also sought to encourage a shift from savings to investment, relaunching its Nippon Individual Savings Account (NISA) program with higher annual investment limits. high rates and extended tax exemption periods.

There are also signs that Japan's economy may finally begin to emerge from its decades-long deflationary spiral, with workers last year seeing their biggest wage increases since the early 1990s.

Ryota Abe, an economist at Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation's (SMBC) global markets and treasury unit, said expectations that wage growth would continue to accelerate were the main driver of the stock market rally.

Recent events suggest that what has changed most in society is that business leaders in Japan have begun to consider more seriously the need for constant wage growth given the inflation situation and businesses, Abe told Al Jazeera.

Japanese stocks also benefited from the bad luck of other markets, notably China.

As China's economy grappled with challenges ranging from Beijing's crackdown on the private sector to a slow-moving real estate crisis last year, foreign investors withdrew $29 billion from China's stock market, wiping out 90% of the foreign investments in 2023.

Still, analysts differ on how long Japanese stocks could last in the sun.

Martin Schulz, a senior researcher at Fujitsu Research Institute, said Japan's stock market has the potential to continue generating strong returns as business leaders push for greater productivity and higher payouts to corporate executives. shareholders.

Although upside prospects are limited in a slow-growing economy, large companies profiting from long-term trends, such as digitalization, renewable energy and Asian economic integration, still lag behind their peers in valuation terms, Schulz told Al Jazeera. They have room to grow.

Others see a fall on the horizon.

The yen is expected to appreciate significantly against the dollar this year as the US Federal Reserve begins to cut interest rates, which would reduce the affordability of Japanese stocks.

Taiki Murai, a doctoral researcher at the Institute for Economic Policy at the University of Leipzig, said Japan's attractiveness will fade as business confidence in the United States and Europe improves in an environment lower interest rates.

As a result, international capital flows would likely leave Japan in search of higher returns, Murai told Al Jazeera.

Opinions also differ on the extent to which the rebound in Japanese stocks portends a broad-based economic recovery.

After promising signs in 2023, wage growth has recently stalled. Structural problems, including a shrinking population and an inflexible labor market that has resisted reforms, continue to cloud long-term growth prospects.

CLAS' Smith expressed optimism about the direction of recent economic trends.

The government, ministries and shareholders are working together in a way I have never seen before in my 35 years in the country, he said.

Murai, a researcher at the University of Leipzig, said the stock market's strong performance does not remove the serious challenges facing the Japanese economy.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's new capitalism postponed comprehensive structural reforms to the Japanese economy. Shinzo Abe, former prime minister, had also included structural reform in his Abenomics economic policy program, but only fiscal and monetary expansions were implemented, he said.

Additionally, there has been little to no positive news from the Japanese business sector regarding innovation.

Abe, an economist at Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, said the economic outlook will become clearer after wage negotiations between companies and employees in the spring.

We need to continue monitoring real spending as well as wage increases towards the end of this year to be able to see the virtuous circle between wages and spending in the economy, Abe said.

I would like to see more changes in the deflationary mentality of the Japanese, he added. If this is the case, I will be more confident about rising stock prices.