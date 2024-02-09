Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange





TORONTO Some of the most active companies trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Thursday: Toronto Stock Exchange (20,919.64, down 49.54 points): Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Down 15 cents, or 0.32 percent, to $46.20 on 10.3 million shares. BCE Inc. (TSX:BCE). Telecoms. Down $1.99, or 3.75 percent, to 51.08 on 6.5 million shares. Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX: SU). Energy. Up 14 cents, or 0.32 percent, to $43.39 on 6.2 million shares. MEG Energy Corp. (TSX: MEG). Energy. Up 56 cents, or 2.37 percent, to 24.19 on six million shares. Telus Corp. Telecoms. Down 55 cents, or $2.34, to 22.96 on 5.6 million shares. Manulife Financial Corporation (TSX: MFC). Down 16 cents, or 0.53 percent, to $30.25 on 5.6 million shares. Companies in the news: BCE Inc. is selling 45 of its 103 regional radio stations and cutting 9 percent of its workforce, including journalists and other workers at its Bell Media subsidiary. Affected stations are located in British Columbia, Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. The company announced Thursday in an open letter signed by chief executive Mirko Bibic that 4,800 jobs “at all levels of the company” would be cut. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSX:LSPD). Down $6.43 or 24.4 percent, to $19.90. The company reported a loss of $40.2 million in its most recent quarter as its revenue increased 27 percent from the previous year. The Montreal-based e-commerce technology company, which maintains its books in US dollars, says its loss was 26 US cents per diluted share for the quarter ended December 31. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. (TSX: FFH). Down $166.85, or 11.9 percent, to $1,237.55 after a short seller alleged the company manipulated asset values. In a report, Muddy Waters Research, which said it was short Fairfax, said it believed a conservative adjustment to the company's book value should be 18 percent lower than reported. Bombardier Inc. (BBD.B) Down $7.66 or 14.7 percent to $44.45. Shares of Bombardier Inc. fell after the business jet maker forecast slower-than-expected growth, despite rising aircraft deliveries and profits last year. Although lower than analysts predicted, the company's outlook still showed earnings and delivery figures well ahead of 2023, amid continued supply chain challenges and falling global demand for business jets. Cineplex Inc. (TSX:CGX). Down 56 cents, or 6.8 percent, to $7.67. Cineplex Inc. said Thursday it suffered a fourth-quarter loss of $9 million, compared with a profit of $10.2 million a year earlier. The quarter ended Dec. 31 was a typically busy time for movie viewing, as Oscar bait typically debuts in the second half of the year, but last year the entertainment industry faced to several unique factors, including lengthy strikes in Hollywood that threatened the release schedule of films. . This report by The Canadian Press was first published February 8, 2024. The Canadian Press

