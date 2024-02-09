Only quick fixes can save the London Stock Exchange from an exodus in 2024

Friday February 9, 2024 7:14 a.m.

The London Stock Exchange has been battered and battered over the past two years. James Ashton, CEO of the Quoted Companies Alliance, warns the Chancellor that it is time to act.

JUST imagine the FTSE 100 stripped down to its three largest components. What if pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca, energy giant Shell and HSBC, one of the world's largest lenders, decided to list their shares elsewhere? What if the trio left the London market in just one year?

Even in the feverish atmosphere as gambling group Flutter Entertainment prepares to move its primary listing to New York, this is of course highly unlikely. In fact, it seems like more miserabilism that the urgent matter of fixing London's stock markets simply doesn't need. And yet, on the other side of the Irish Sea, in Dublin, it is precisely this exodus that is taking place.

Construction materials company CRH ceased operations trade on Euronext Dublin last September, followed last month by the delisting of Flutter, whose brands include Paddy Power. As soon as its merger with its American rival WestRock has been approved, the packaging group Smurfit Kappa will also leave the market. Together, these three companies accounted for more than half of all stock trading in Dublin.

Many more exits from London would be needed to replicate the Irish crisis. But Dublin stocks are declining, which sounds like Ernest Hemingway's two ways of going bankrupt – gradually, then suddenly, and Britain's politicians and financial regulators should be on alert.

There are many things that divide the London and Dublin listing venues – their scale and the depth of their liquidity, for starters. There are, however, commonalities: the lure of New York, the erosion of the home bias that saw companies naturally trade their shares close to their headquarters, and the recent dearth of IPOs.

And notably, London has much more to lose than its Irish counterpart. In the last two months alone, the country has shed an alarming 35 state-owned companies, more than Dublin has in its entire ecosystem.

That's why the Quoted Companies Alliance is calling for a series of quick fixes in the March 6 Budget, designed to give further impetus to the ongoing work to future-proof London's stock markets. Fundamentally, what is often seen as a top-down problem, how to stop losing the UK's flagship businesses to overseas markets, requires bottom-up solutions. If we support our small and medium-sized businesses – which operate in advanced sectors such as fintech, biotechnology and digital media and which drive regional economic growth – they will have the best chance of becoming the safe bets of tomorrow.

We are calling for the removal of stamp duty on share trading for companies outside the FTSE 100. This action is one of the strongest signals the Chancellor can send of the Government's commitment to our public markets which are located in the heart of the City of London. At a cost of no more than €650 million a year, the move would boost investor interest in hundreds of domestic companies and boost the UK's competitiveness compared to the US and Germany, where there is no equivalent transaction tax.

If we don't dedicate some of our considerable assets to the UK's remarkable entrepreneurial prospects, why would anyone else?

It is also time to overhaul the ISA regime. Transform ISAs into UK ISAs (BRISAs) so that in future every pound invested in shares in foreign companies is equal to at least one pound invested in UK shares too. Retail investors could still place Apple or Tesla shares in their BRISA, but a direct link must be re-established between the generous tax breaks offered by these products and support for UK businesses growing and investing here.

To prosper, the UK must exploit its strengths. And one of them is our vast asset management sector, a sector with which Ireland and almost every other country cannot compete. How can more of this money be used productively right at the doorstep of these funds? UK pension funds which receive billions of pounds of taxpayer support should explain why they invest far less in property stocks than many other foreign pension funds manage to deploy capital in their own market.

The exit door from the London Stock Exchange opens

This should start with a simple, clearly displayed figure, the percentage of assets invested in UK equities, so that fund clients, politicians and the media can compare and make informed choices. This would be akin to the single-digit compensation that companies are asked to disclose to indicate how much their executive earns.

One institution that can do better is Nest, the UK's largest member-defined contribution workplace pension scheme. It receives 500 million in new contributions every month, largely from low and middle income earners, but only a fraction is invested in the UK, in the businesses of these working communities that provide goods, services and jobs of the future. There's nothing inherently wrong with backing US AI leader Nvidia today for colossal returns, but what about the local businesses that will support the UK economy tomorrow ? There should be a much better alignment.

Another organization we want to see step up its efforts is the British Business Bank. This week I am writing to Business Minister Kevin Hollinrake to ask him to review his remit. Supporting venture-backed companies is laudable, but growing companies are also public and the National Business Development Bank needs to do a better job of recognizing that.

Relatedly, too little of the putative $50 billion in pension fund capital raised last year by the Mansion House Compact is reaching the AIM and Aquis Growth Market stocks that were part of the original plan.

If we want our public markets to prosper while others languish, we need to commit capital where it is needed most, in stocks hungry for growth. Because if we don't devote some of our considerable assets to the UK's remarkable entrepreneurial prospects, why would anyone else?