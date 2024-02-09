Cook government welcomes joint steel decarbonisation project





WA Government backs new project to help decarbonize steel production supply chain

Western Australia is uniquely placed to support the tripartite initiative

The project is another example of the global leadership of WA’s advanced iron ore industry. The Cook Government welcomes today's announcement that Western Australian iron ore from the Pilbara will support investigations into the development of Australia's first electric smelting furnace (ESF) pilot plant for iron manufacturing. 'Australia. WA's major iron ore producers Rio Tinto and BHP will partner with BlueScope on steel decarbonization, with pilot plant trials potentially coming online as early as 2027. The announcement of this partnership to develop new low-carbon steel smelting technology will enable wider use of Western Australian minerals in future green steel plants. The technology is designed specifically to use Pilbara iron ore as a feedstock, potentially providing a unique selling point for WA iron ore products in the future. The utilization of an electric smelter is enhanced through the use of processed ores including pellets, enriched concentrates and direct reduced iron. Further opportunities to reduce emissions throughout the steel production supply chain are possible if factories can be located near renewable energy zones. There are several areas currently under development in regional WA where co-location of an electric steel furnace pilot plant would be possible. Today's announcement complements the Minerals Research Institute of Western Australia's 'Green Steel Opportunity Report' released in 2023, which outlines Western Australia's scenarios for the provision of low emissions options for steel production. low-emission steel. The report is available here: mriwa.wa.gov.au/minerals-research-advancing-western-australia/focus-areas/green-steel One of the main recommendations of the study was to conduct a pre-feasibility study for a low-emission iron plant to test the suitability of iron production for use in electric furnaces, including the development of an electric iron smelter, using WA iron ore. Comments attributed to Prime Minister Roger Cook: “Western Australia is at the forefront of the global energy transition, and my government is committed to securing a strong future for Western Australia by creating long-term local jobs in a clean energy economy. “Washington State is best positioned to support a low-carbon steel project, given our vast reserves of high-grade iron ore, our mature and advanced iron ore industry, our local technological know-how and our significant opportunities in renewable energy. “We look forward to collaborating with Rio Tinto, BHP and BlueScope on how we can support this project.” Comments attributed to Minister of Mines and Petroleum, David Michael: “The global push towards a low-carbon economy provides Western Australia with a unique opportunity to play a key role in efforts to decarbonize the steel production supply chain. “The support for new technologies by Western Australian iron ore companies demonstrates the commitment and foresight of a responsible and sustainable industry. “I look forward to the development and progression in Western Australia of this and other low-carbon steelmaking technologies that can be supported by our world-class renewable energy opportunities and mineral reserves.”

